Coronavirus, latest data. Today in Italy 74,024 new cases (+ 37.5% in 7 days) and 85 victims

There are 74,024 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, 2,226 less than the 76,250 detected yesterday. The figure is based on 478,051 swabs, compared to 490,883 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to 7 days ago, when there were 53,825 new cases, the figure recorded today marks an increase of 37.5%.

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, remained stable at 15.48% in the last 24 hours: it was 15.53% 24 hours ago.

However, today’s figure is increasing compared to that recorded 7 days ago, when the positivity rate was 12.88%.

The victims of today

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 17.40 today, Saturday 19 March, also counts 85 victims, 80 fewer than the 165 recorded yesterday. Compared to the number of deaths recorded on the same day last week, today’s figure is down by 36.1%.