Coronavirus latest news. Agenas, intensive employment at 4% and departments at 15%

Listen to the audio version of the article

After the drop of one percentage point recorded on Sunday 1 May, the occupation of “non-critical area” wards by Covid patients in Italy remains at 15% in the last 24 hours, which exactly one year ago was 29 percent. There are six regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (32%), Calabria (25%), Abruzzo (24%), Sicily (23%), Basilicata (27%), Molise (22%). In Italy, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (a year ago it was 28%) and no region exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 1 May 2022, published today.

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

191 cases in Friuli Venezia Giulia 171 hospitalizations, four deaths

There are 191 new cases of Covid-19 recorded today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, yesterday there were 588. Out of 1,228 molecular swabs, 60 new infections were detected, with a positive percentage of 4.89%. There are also 736 rapid antigenic tests carried out, from which 131 cases (17.80%) were detected. People admitted to intensive care rose to 5 (yesterday there were three) and patients hospitalized in other departments rose to 166 (compared to 163 24 hours ago) thus bringing total hospitalizations to 171 against 166 yesterday. The number of deaths is also growing: four today against two yesterday.

Tuscany: another 16 deaths, hospitalizations and intensive therapies date back

Sixteen – three women and thirteen men with an average age of 83.3 years – have died from Covid positive in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of victims of the epidemic has risen to 9,867. The total cases of positivity to Covid in the region since the beginning of the epidemic are 1,100,705. The average age of the 730 new positives today is approximately 45 years (20% are under 20, 17% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 21% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older). The healed grew by 0.7% and reached 1,043,305 (94.8% of total cases). The currently positive are 47,533 today, -11.8% compared to yesterday. The hospitalized are 635 (16 more than yesterday), of which 23 in intensive care (4 more).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

In Umbria 11 more hospitalized in the last 24 hours

Eleven more Covid hospitalized in Umbria, now 224, five, one more, in resuscitation. It emerges from the data of the Region updated to 2 May. In the last day, 384 new positives emerged and 431 recovered while no deaths are reported. The current positives drop to 11,787, 47 less than on Sunday. 1,592 swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positive rate of 24.1 percent (it was 24.9 on Monday last week).

Abruzzo, 582 new positives and two deaths, 819 recovered

The new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo are 582 (aged between 4 months and 94 years), bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 376,218. Of today’s positives, 536 have been identified through rapid antigen tests, the Regional Health Department reports, adding that the death toll records two new cases and rises to 3,222. The number of positive cases also includes 315382 discharged / healed (+819 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 57614 (-239 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 6,211 cases involving patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 337 patients (+8 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 12 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 57,265 (-248 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.