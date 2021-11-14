Coronavirus latest news. Austria, fines of up to 1,450 euros for those who violate lockdown

13:33

Austria: lockdown for unvaccinated from tomorrow

The Austrian government has decided that the lockdown for unvaccinated people will start from midnight, in an attempt to slow the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the country. The move bans unvaccinated people over 12 from leaving their homes except for activities deemed essential such as working, buying food, going for a walk or getting vaccinated. Authorities are concerned that hospital staff will no longer be able to handle the growing influx of Covid-19 patients. “It is our job as the government of Austria to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said, speaking to reporters in Vienna. “So we have decided that starting on Monday there will be a lockdown for the unvaccinated,” he added.

According to the Austrian news agency Apa, the lockdown will affect about 2 million people in a country that has 8.9 million inhabitants. It will not apply to children under the age of 12 because they cannot yet be vaccinated. The lockdown will initially last 10 days and police have been asked to check people around to make sure they are vaccinated, Schallenberg said.

