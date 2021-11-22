Coronavirus latest news. Costa, vaccination obligation for health professionals, decision during the week

7:56

Palù (Aifa): “Vaccine should be mandatory for PA and police forces”

«To decide on the mandatory vaccine, the biological, clinical and epidemiological impact of the virus should be evaluated. The categories most affected by the infection, for example, are 5-11 year olds and 40-50 year olds. It would be desirable that at least the employees of the public administration and the police were obliged to get vaccinated by being in close contact with the population ”. He says it to the Press Giorgio Palù, professor emeritus of Virology at the University of Padua, president of AIFA and member of the CTS, according to which the obligation for all “remains the extreme solution to be evaluated based on the progress of the pandemic. Certainly we are not yet at the Austrian situation ».

«The green certificate – continues Palù – was a great success in terms of both health and economic policy and could be strengthened for some activities, given the technical limitations of both antigenic and molecular tampons. Immunity, as shown by the studies on the population, begins to decline already around six months, especially in the elderly and in subjects with concomitant pathologies. Therefore, the proposal to lower the duration of the certificate to nine months is reasonable. The increase in protection given by the ‘booster’ is excellent against all variants, but the duration will be decided on the basis of scientific data “.

Regarding the extension to all of the third dose, the virologist emphasizes that «the American FDA has authorized it from the age of 18 and we too will soon evaluate the opportunity. Children are certainly more exposed to the Delta variant. By the end of November, the EMA should publish its risk-benefit assessment and subsequently Aifa will express its opinion “. As for the protesters of the green pass and vaccines and the space they have on TV, «communication during the pandemic was so nagging as to generate a real infodemic that disconcerted society. It is essential to give correct information to the public by providing the knowledge bases for interpreting the pandemic phenomenon: therefore, that the political leaders, health and scientific institutions speak “.