Coronavirus latest news. Covid, today in Italy 38,507 new cases (-12.4% in 7 days) and 115 victims

There are 38,507 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, 810 fewer than the 39,317 detected yesterday. The figure is based on 265,647 swabs, compared to 268,654 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to 7 days ago, when there were 43,947 new cases, the figure recorded today marks a decrease of 12.4%.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, ie the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, has remained stable at 14.49% in the last 24 hours: it was 14.63% 24 hours ago.

Today’s figure is also in line with that recorded 7 days ago, when the positivity rate was 14.53%.

The victims of today

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 16.20 today, Friday 13 May, also counts 115 victims, 15 fewer than the 130 registered yesterday. Compared to the number of deaths recorded on the same day last week (125), today’s figure is down by 8%.