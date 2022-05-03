Coronavirus latest news. Covid, today in Italy 62,071 cases (+ 109.9% in 7 days) and 153 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

There are 62,071 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in Italy in the last 24 hours. The data is based on 411,047 swabs (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to seven days ago, when there were 29,575 new cases, there is an increase of 109.9%. However, it must be said that the figure from 7 days ago was based on a much lower number of swabs, equal to 182,675.

THE TREND DAY BY DAY Cases currently positive, cured, deaths and total cases from first detection to date. New cases day by day Loading …

The rate of positivity

Given such a large gap in the number of tampons, in today’s comparison to measure the weekly trend it is more appropriate to focus on the positivity rate, that is, on the ratio between the total number of tampons performed and those that are positive. In the last 24, this ratio stood at 15.1%. Seven days ago it was 16.2%. In this case, the trend is therefore stable, even slightly down.

The victims of today

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 17.40 today, Tuesday 3 May, also counts 153 victims. The percentage increase in the number of deaths on a weekly basis is now + 4.8%.

With today’s toll, the total number of victims detected since the beginning of the Covid emergency rises to 163,889.