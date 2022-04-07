Coronavirus latest news. Covid, today in Italy 69,569 cases (-4.9% in 7 days) and 150 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 69,596 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, 318 more than the 69,278 detected yesterday. The figure is based on 469,803 swabs, compared to 461,448 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered).

Compared to 7 days ago, when there were 73,195 new cases, the figure recorded today marks a decline of 4.9%.

The rate of positivity

The “positive rate”, that is the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive, in the last 24 hours has dropped to 14.8%: it was 15.01% 24 hours ago.

Today’s figure is also slightly down compared to that recorded 7 days ago, when the positivity rate was 15.03%.

The victims of today

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection at 17.40 today, Thursday 7 April, also counts 150 victims, one more than the 149 recorded yesterday. Compared to the number of deaths recorded on the same day last week (159), today’s figure is down by 5.7%.