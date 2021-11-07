Coronavirus latest news, Eurogroup, the game on suspended budget rules due to Covid reopens

14:21

Switzerland, vaccine under hypnosis to convince the undecided

“Every vaccination counts”: is the motto of the national immunization week against covid-19, which will start tomorrow in Switzerland. Numerous events: concerts, a vaccination village at Zurich main station, vaccinations by bus, tram, on the Rhine boat or even under hypnosis. Thus the Confederation and the cantons try to convince the undecided, thanks to a program of information and facilitation of vaccinations, with an increase in sites and extension of timetables. The week – with a budget of around CHF 100 million – will begin with an information event on Bern’s Federal Square. About eighty personalities from sport, culture, economics and politics have lent their faces to the posters posted in the four corners of the country. There will also be a concert tour by musicians such as Stefanie Heinzmann, Danitsa, Stress, Dabu, Kunz, Baschi, Anna Rossinelli and Sophie Hunger, who will be accompanied by information and advice stands on the subject. In some cantons of eastern Switzerland, whose vaccination rates are among the lowest in the country, in addition to vaccine nights, various pop-up and walk-in centers, the more fearful will be offered the opportunity to undergo specialized doctors’ offices. to short sessions of hypnosis. Vaccination buses, trucks and mobile vaccination teams will circulate in many places: in Zurich, for example, it will be possible to get the injection on the tram, while in Basel it will be possible to do it on a boat on the Rhine. A real vaccine village will also be created inside the Zurich main station.