Coronavirus latest news. Holland in lockdown, Germany inserts Gb in high-risk countries

10:01

Locatelli (Cts): “Vaccines have not failed, now other measures to reduce risks”

“Outdoor masks and mandatory tampon also for vaccinated to participate in major events”. Should the epidemic situation continue to worsen, these are some of the hypotheses put forward by Franco Locatelli, coordinator of the CTS and president of the Superior Health Council, in an interview with Corriere della Sera. “Although the Italian epidemiological situation remains the most favorable in Europe, we are certainly not free from the increased viral circulation that is being observed in our continent. We must do everything possible to mitigate the risk that the numbers of infected people, as well as those hospitalized or in intensive care, become more relevant “, he adds, explaining that” in this perspective, the choice adopted by our government fits perfectly. and then reproduced by many other countries to request the execution of a tampon before entering Italy. The controversy that arose with respect to this choice made very little sense “.

Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Cts (Photo ANSA / FABIO FRUSTACI)

Have the vaccines failed? “Absolutely not. If we had not had them, in the presence of variants characterized by a much greater speed of diffusion and contagiousness such as the Delta and, more recently, the Omicron, many other people would have lost their lives. And the vaccines have also allowed us to resume almost all of our activities, keeping them open and protecting the country’s economic recovery ”. “When the viral circulation increases, some measures, such as the obligatory nature of the mask even outdoors, at least in these crowded periods typical of the Christmas holidays, could be adopted soon”, clarifies Locatelli.