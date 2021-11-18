Coronavirus latest news. In Germany 65,371 cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. In Bavaria intensive floods

9:40 am

France, 6 out of 10 in favor of unvaccinated lockdowns

Faced with the deterioration of the health situation, 60% of French people – in a survey – say they are in favor of a lockdown only for unvaccinated people, according to a study by the Elabe institute for BFM TV. Daily infections have been around 20,000 for a couple of days in the country, doubling the average of a week ago. 60% of French people say they are worried about the situation, with the vaccinated uneasy at 63% and the unvaccinated at 40%. The majority of French people believe that there will not be a new generalized lockdown but 59% are in favor of the application of this measure only for those who have not been vaccinated, as happens in Austria. In large part against the measure (74%) those directly involved, those who did not get the vaccine