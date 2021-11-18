Coronavirus latest news. In Germany 65,371 cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. In Bavaria intensive floods
The situation is getting worse in Germany. In France, concern but majority against lockdown. In Russia another record of deaths. Bill Gates: Covid deaths will drop to flu by mid-2022
-
Russia, 1,251 deaths in 24 hours, record since the beginning of the pandemic
In Russia during the last day, 1,251 deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded, the maximum in a day since the beginning of the epidemic: the Tass reports, citing data from the national anti-coronavirus operations center. According to official data, 37,374 new cases of Covid-19 have been ascertained in the country over the last 24 hours. About 146 million people live in Russia.
-
France, 6 out of 10 in favor of unvaccinated lockdowns
Faced with the deterioration of the health situation, 60% of French people – in a survey – say they are in favor of a lockdown only for unvaccinated people, according to a study by the Elabe institute for BFM TV. Daily infections have been around 20,000 for a couple of days in the country, doubling the average of a week ago. 60% of French people say they are worried about the situation, with the vaccinated uneasy at 63% and the unvaccinated at 40%. The majority of French people believe that there will not be a new generalized lockdown but 59% are in favor of the application of this measure only for those who have not been vaccinated, as happens in Austria. In large part against the measure (74%) those directly involved, those who did not get the vaccine
-
Japan: towards launch of a stimulus plan worth 430 billion euros
The Japanese government is preparing to approve an economic stimulus plan worth a record 55,000 billion yen, the equivalent of 430 billion euros, in an attempt to mitigate the recessive impact caused by the Covid pandemic in the country. The Japanese media indicate this, citing sources from the executive, pending the announcement scheduled for tomorrow.