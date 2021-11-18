World

Coronavirus latest news. In Germany 65,371 cases, a record since the beginning of the pandemic. In Bavaria intensive floods

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read

Actuality

The situation is getting worse in Germany. In France, concern but majority against lockdown. In Russia another record of deaths. Bill Gates: Covid deaths will drop to flu by mid-2022

74% of those in intensive care are not vaccinated

  • Russia, 1,251 deaths in 24 hours, record since the beginning of the pandemic

    In Russia during the last day, 1,251 deaths caused by Covid-19 were recorded, the maximum in a day since the beginning of the epidemic: the Tass reports, citing data from the national anti-coronavirus operations center. According to official data, 37,374 new cases of Covid-19 have been ascertained in the country over the last 24 hours. About 146 million people live in Russia.

  • France, 6 out of 10 in favor of unvaccinated lockdowns

    Faced with the deterioration of the health situation, 60% of French people – in a survey – say they are in favor of a lockdown only for unvaccinated people, according to a study by the Elabe institute for BFM TV. Daily infections have been around 20,000 for a couple of days in the country, doubling the average of a week ago. 60% of French people say they are worried about the situation, with the vaccinated uneasy at 63% and the unvaccinated at 40%. The majority of French people believe that there will not be a new generalized lockdown but 59% are in favor of the application of this measure only for those who have not been vaccinated, as happens in Austria. In large part against the measure (74%) those directly involved, those who did not get the vaccine

  • Japan: towards launch of a stimulus plan worth 430 billion euros

    The Japanese government is preparing to approve an economic stimulus plan worth a record 55,000 billion yen, the equivalent of 430 billion euros, in an attempt to mitigate the recessive impact caused by the Covid pandemic in the country. The Japanese media indicate this, citing sources from the executive, pending the announcement scheduled for tomorrow.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno11 hours ago
0 26 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The Vatican sells the building in London at the center of the investigation and risks losing 100 million – Corriere.it

1 week ago

Austria: ‘lockdown’ for no vax due to vaccination boom

1 week ago

The Glasgow glacier, in Antarctica – Terra & Poli is dedicated to Cop 26

2 weeks ago

The siege of the scorpions: 500 in the hospital

2 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button