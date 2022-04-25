Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 24,878 new cases and 93 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 24,878 new coronavirus positives at 4 pm on April 25 and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 16,161,339. The dead, in the last 24 hours, were 93 so as to total 162,781 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 1,242,600 and of these 10,050 hospitalized with symptoms (+155 day on day) and 416 in intensive care (stable number compared to Sunday in the balance between entries and exits). There are 1,232,134 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 138,803 swabs carried out against 326,211 on Sunday 24 April. The positivity rate is 17.9%, up from 17.2% the previous day.

Emilia Romagna, 3,400 cases and 8 deaths

There are 3,403 new cases of coronavirus in Emilia Romagna, the first region for the number of daily infections with 8,927 swabs carried out in the last 24 hours, while the number of hospitalized in intensive care (+2, 38) and in the other departments (+53, 1,475) is rising. and there are eight other deaths. The average age of the new positives is 47.7 years and the contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 691 new cases plus 125 in the Imola area ahead of Reggio Emilia (585). The active cases are 57.830 (-1.495), 97.4% of the total at home with mild symptoms or no symptoms. The people healed are 4,890 more.

Campania, 2,939 positives and 5 deaths

The second region for the number of daily infections is Campania, where 2,939 have been registered. The dead, in the 24 hours, were five. In the region there are 170,702 currently positive of which 717 hospitalized with symptoms and 36 in intensive care. Persons in home isolation in Campania amounted to 169,949.

Lazio, 2,772 cases and 11 deaths

Third place in Lazio, where out of 3,685 molecular swabs and 13,468 antigenic swabs, for a total of 17,153 swabs, 2,772 new positive cases are recorded (-3,213), while 11 deaths are recorded (+4), 1,139 hospitalized (+ 14), then there are 70 intensive therapies (=) and the healed are up by 3,278 units. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.1 percent. The cases in Rome city are at 1,633.

Where were we

On Sunday 24 April, 56,263 new infections were detected in Italy through 326,211 swabs. The positivity rate was 17.24%, while there were 79 victims. Day after day, the current positives were up slightly (1,244,149), hospitalized patients slightly decreased (9,895), while intensive care increased slightly (416).