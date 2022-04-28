Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 69,204 new cases and 131 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 69,204 new coronavirus positives at 16.30 on 28 April and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 16,349,788. The deaths, in the last 24 hours, were 131 so as to total 163,244 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 1,248,806 and of these 10,076 hospitalized with symptoms (-79 day on day) and 382 in intensive care (-12 compared to the previous day). There are 1,238,348 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 441,526 swabs carried out against the 554,526 on Wednesday 27 April. The positivity rate is 15.7%, slightly down from 15.8% the previous day.

Lombardy, 8,634 positives and 9 deaths

At the level of the individual regions, Lombardy is the one where the highest number of daily cases is recorded: 8,634 positive patients in the last 24 hours. Here the daily deaths from Covid-19 are 9. The currently positive subjects, however, are 157,336 of which 1,251 hospitalized and 35 in intensive care. Another 156,050 people are then in home isolation.

In Campania 7,312 infections and 10 deaths

The second place belongs to Campania, with 7,312 infections in 24 hours. There are 10 deaths recorded in the day. In the region there are 176,071 currently positive of which 746 hospitalized with symptoms and 42 in intensive care. Another 175,283 people are in home isolation.

Veneto, 6,948 cases and 9 victims

Third national square in Veneto, where 6,948 cases of positivity and 9 victims were registered. The most worrying figure, however, concerns the rise in hospitalizations: there are 27 more patients in the medical departments, for a total of 939 beds occupied, while those in intensive care are stable (37). The total number of infected since the beginning of the epidemic rises to 1,656,721, that of deaths to 14,433. The figure for currently positive subjects also increased, 72,766 (+450).

