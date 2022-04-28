Coronavirus, latest news: in Italy 87,940 new cases and 186 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

There are 87,940 new coronavirus positives at 17.21 on Wednesday 27 April and bring the total, since the beginning of the pandemic, to 16,279,754. The dead, in the last 24 hours, were 186 so as to total 163,113 units from February 2020 to this part. The currently positives counted in Italy are 1,234,676 and of these 10,155 hospitalized with symptoms (-173 compared to the previous day) and 394 in intensive care (15 fewer, day on day). There are 1,224,127 people subjected to home isolation. This is the picture that emerges following the daily bulletin of the Ministry of Health, elaborated on the basis of 554,526 swabs carried out against the 182,675 of the previous day. The positivity rate is 15.8%, down from 16.2% on Tuesday, April 26.

In Lombardy 13,110 cases and 26 deaths

The region in which the highest number of daily cases is recorded is Lombardy, with 13,110 new infections. Here the deaths, in the 24 hours, were 26. The currently positive are 157,106 of which 1,215 hospitalized with symptoms and 37 in intensive care. On the other hand, there are 155,854 people in home isolation.

Campania, 10,785 positives and 5 deaths

The second region for the number of daily cases is Campania, where in the 24 hours there were 10,785 positivity. There were five deaths in the 24 hours. In the region there are 171,385 currently positive, of which 751 hospitalized with symptoms and 40 patients in intensive care. In home isolation, then, there are 170,567 people.

Veneto, 9.66 infections and 13 deaths

Third national square in Veneto where, in the 24 hours, there were 9,666 infections from Covid-19 against 2,002 the previous day. The number of current positives drops to 72,316 compared to 73,834 24 hours ago. On the other hand, hospital admissions caused by the virus are growing: a total of 949 (compared to 925 on Tuesday) due to an increase in hospitalizations in non-critical areas (912 against 893 the previous day) and a simultaneous increase in intensive care (37 against 32 on Tuesday). Deaths are also on the rise: 13 against 3 24 hours ago.

Where were we

There were 29,575 new infections on Tuesday 26 April, detected through 182,675 swabs, for a positivity rate of 16.18 percent. The currently positive ones appeared to be slightly down (1,234,976), hospitalized patients were growing (10,328), while the intensive care units dropped to 409.