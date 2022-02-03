Coronavirus latest news. Locatelli, vaccine for 0-5 years in early spring

Restrictions to contain the pandemic are easing in more parts of the world, while in Germany the Stiko group of experts is ready to recommend the fourth dose of the vaccine
-
Roche: turnover in Italy rises to 796 million euros
The pharmaceutical division of the Roche group in Italy closes 2021 with a total turnover of 796 million euros, up 1% compared to 2020. The result was achieved despite the loss of “patents for some of the company’s leading products. , and the renegotiation of prices and pandemic evolution, ”explains the company. Investments in clinical research amounted to 47 million euros, up 4% compared to the previous two years. In 2021, 249 clinical studies were registered which benefited 19,000 patients through a state-of-the-art treatment path free of costs for families. The pharmaceutical group disbursed 200 million euros in settlement of the hospital payback. The health emergency was also an opportunity to “sign a new public-private pact that has proved successful in simplifying the activation process of clinical trials and in speeding up the time for drug approval”, highlights Roche. “We are pleased to have closed 2021 with growth again,” says Maurizio de Cicco, president and CEO of Roche. “I am proud – he adds – that in a historical moment like the one we are experiencing, our response has been to consolidate Roche’s leadership in research and development of innovative solutions aimed at improving the lives of patients. This is demonstrated by the growing share of investments in our country which rises to 47 million euros “.
-
Oncologists, in 2020 skipped 2 million screening and -18% interventions
“Today we have to treat patients with more extensive disease. These are the indirect consequences of the pandemic: in 2020 in Italy about 2.5 million fewer screenings and oncological surgeries reduced by 18%. We need a recovery plan that goes from hospitals to local medicine “. This is the alarm raised by Saverio Cinieri, president of the Italian Association of Medical Oncology Aiom who tomorrow, on the occasion of World Cancer Day, will organize the virtual national conference on ‘Global challenges and cancer’.
-
In Germany, a new record of cases, over 236 thousand in 24 hours
The German health authorities have registered for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic over 235 thousand new daily infections from Covid-19. The Robert Koch Institute (Rki), the government agency for the control of infectious diseases, reported through its website that in the last 24 hours, 236,120 infections and 164 deaths have been recorded, bringing the totals respectively to 10,422,764 and 118.334. The number of cases thus exceeds the previous record, recorded on Wednesday, when the authorities confirmed 208,498 infections. It is the third time that more than 200,000 positives have been confirmed in the country in one day. The Rki also indicated that the incidence rate accumulated in the last seven days is 1,283.2 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, with 1,067,031 positive in the last week. The latter indicator surpassed one million cases on Tuesday, for the first time since the start of the pandemic. According to data from the Robert Koch Institute, there are currently about 2,435,300 active cases, while it is estimated that the number of people recovered from Covid-19 is about 7,869,200, including about 79,600 healings in the last 24 hours. As such, German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said Monday that it was premature to initiate a reduction in restrictions.