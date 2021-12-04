Coronavirus latest news. Omicron: cases in the UK double to 150
Anti-Covid vaccinations are flying in Italy, first and third doses, records of green passes downloaded. A case of an Omicron variant has been identified in Veneto. From Monday 6 December the new measures on the enhanced green certificate. Alto Adige and Friuli Venezia Giulia will be in yellow
-
Bonaccini, Emilia Romagna towards 91% of vaccinated
“Yesterday in Emilia-Romagna we reached 90.5% of vaccinated with the first dose and in a few weeks we will reach 91% with the complete cycle and we are already at over 600,000 third doses. We all have to work hard but I am confident that we will also withstand this impact, even though it is very strong. Italy, having so many vaccinated, is holding it up a little better than other countries “. The president of the Emilia-Romagna Region, Stefano Bonaccini, said this, speaking on Rai Radio1 as part of the ‘Saturday too’ program.
-
Germany, 64,500 new cases and 378 deaths
Still 64,510 cases and 378 deaths in the last 24 hours in Germany. This was announced by the Robert Koch Institute, according to which the number of infections since the beginning of the pandemic rises to 6,116,070 and the number of victims due to Covid to 102,946.
-
Omicron: cases in the UK double to 150
Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus more than doubled to 150 in the UK after the discovery yesterday of another 75 infections in England, 16 in Scotland and the first in Wales: the government has announced, according to the Independent newspaper. . So far, no cases have been registered in Northern Ireland. As for England alone, the new 75 cases are added to the previous 29, for a total (updated to yesterday) of 104. The director of the National Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), Jenny Harries, specified that some new infections have been identified in people who have not traveled abroad, and this indicates – he commented – that in the country there is now “a small part of transmission (of the virus) in the community”.