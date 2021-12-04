Coronavirus latest news. Omicron: cases in the UK double to 150

9:34

Omicron: cases in the UK double to 150

Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus more than doubled to 150 in the UK after the discovery yesterday of another 75 infections in England, 16 in Scotland and the first in Wales: the government has announced, according to the Independent newspaper. . So far, no cases have been registered in Northern Ireland. As for England alone, the new 75 cases are added to the previous 29, for a total (updated to yesterday) of 104. The director of the National Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), Jenny Harries, specified that some new infections have been identified in people who have not traveled abroad, and this indicates – he commented – that in the country there is now “a small part of transmission (of the virus) in the community”.