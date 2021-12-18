Coronavirus latest news. Paris, from Wednesday vaccinations to children from 5 to 11 years
From Monday Marche, Liguria, Veneto and Trentino pass into the yellow zone. New peak of infections in Italy. In one week, 200,000 new vaccinated people, 75.39% of children between 12 and 19 years old received at least the first dose
Rsa trentine, it is better to avoid guests spending Christmas with the family
“It was not a light-hearted decision, but a necessary one to protect the health of our guests. After having listened to the opinion of the doctors’ council, we issued our instructions to all the structures: it is better that our elderly people do not return home for the holidays. Then, every single residence, as required by the regulation, will make its own choices “. Thus Michela Chiogna, president of the provincial union of institutes for the elderly of Trentino immediately after the meeting of the board of directors with which the body invited the management of the residences for the elderly to suspend the family return of the guests given the increase in infections. “It’s better for relatives to visit their loved ones with a green pass and a compulsory mask”, added Chiogna.
Vaccination anticovid to all children from 5 to 11 years from Wednesday. This was announced by Health Minister Olivier Véran. “Hopefully, from 22 in the afternoon we will begin vaccinating children in centers equipped for children,” said the minister on France Inter. On Friday 17 December the National Advisory Ethics Committee (CCNE) had expressed a favorable opinion for this age group.
Veneto, Zaia: “Yellow zone now and so on to other measures, it’s right to protect our borders”
From Monday 20 December also Veneto passes into the yellow zone but the president Luca Zaia has decided to anticipate the times by signing an ordinance that reintroduces the restrictions of the band already today. “I consider it a duty – says Zaia in an interview with Corriere della Sera – when the health data confirm that the epidemiological picture of my region is worsening. The return of the mask outdoors will not upset our lives and I also wanted to add other limitations, not foreseen but fundamental “. “Healthcare workers will have to swab every 4 days instead of 10, even if vaccinated – explains the governor – the same will have to be done by the patients, after the test at the entrance to the hospital. The latter can only be accompanied by one person and the same will be true for the elderly in retirement homes. The returns to the family of RSA guests are suspended, for exceptions we have established a quarantine period of 7 days upon returning to the structure, with a buffer at the beginning and at the end of the surveillance “.
To prevent Omicron from spreading, the government then decided to tighten the shirts on tourists arriving for the holidays. A decision that has sparked protests among companies in the sector. “I think it is a positive sign for those who choose Italy to spend their holidays – says Zaia – and on the other hand I believe that today it is clear to everyone that Italy is the spearhead of Europe in the struggle at Covid. Our model works ”.