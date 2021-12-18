Coronavirus latest news. Paris, from Wednesday vaccinations to children from 5 to 11 years

9:48

Veneto, Zaia: “Yellow zone now and so on to other measures, it’s right to protect our borders”

From Monday 20 December also Veneto passes into the yellow zone but the president Luca Zaia has decided to anticipate the times by signing an ordinance that reintroduces the restrictions of the band already today. “I consider it a duty – says Zaia in an interview with Corriere della Sera – when the health data confirm that the epidemiological picture of my region is worsening. The return of the mask outdoors will not upset our lives and I also wanted to add other limitations, not foreseen but fundamental “. “Healthcare workers will have to swab every 4 days instead of 10, even if vaccinated – explains the governor – the same will have to be done by the patients, after the test at the entrance to the hospital. The latter can only be accompanied by one person and the same will be true for the elderly in retirement homes. The returns to the family of RSA guests are suspended, for exceptions we have established a quarantine period of 7 days upon returning to the structure, with a buffer at the beginning and at the end of the surveillance “.

Zaia does the quick swab live on Facebook

To prevent Omicron from spreading, the government then decided to tighten the shirts on tourists arriving for the holidays. A decision that has sparked protests among companies in the sector. “I think it is a positive sign for those who choose Italy to spend their holidays – says Zaia – and on the other hand I believe that today it is clear to everyone that Italy is the spearhead of Europe in the struggle at Covid. Our model works ”.