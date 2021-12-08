Coronavirus latest news. South African study: Omicron can evade vaccinated with only two Pfizer doses
Latest news on the pandemic. In China, 74 new cases were found plus 23 asymptomatic. UN Secretary Guterres in solitary confinement after contact with a positive
UN Secretary Guterres in contact with positive in Covid, is in solitary confinement
UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres has been in contact with a covid-positive UN official and is in isolation at home as a precaution. This was announced by the spokesman of the UN headquarters. Guterres has no symptoms and has already undergone a swab which was negative. As a precaution, Guterres canceled his next engagements in person until the next test on Thursday. The spokesman in recent days announced that the secretary general recently received the third dose of the vaccine.
India, 195 victims in 24 hours
In India, the daily victims of Covid-19 reported by the country’s authorities were 195. The deaths since the beginning of the pandemic therefore rise to 473,952.
South African study: Omicron can evade vaccinated with only two Pfizer doses
The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may partially circumvent protection from two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This was stated by the head of research of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa. However, the study showed that blood from people who had received two doses of the vaccine and had a previous infection were mostly able to neutralize the variant, suggesting that booster doses of the vaccine could help fend off infection. .
Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, said in a paper linked from his Twitter account that there has been “a very large decline” in the neutralization of the Omicron variant compared to previous strains of Covid-19.
The lab tested the blood of 12 people who had been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, according to a paper posted on the lab’s website. Preliminary paper data have not yet been peer reviewed.
The blood of five out of six people who had been vaccinated and previously infected with Covis-19 still neutralized the Omicron variant, the paper said. “These results are better than I expected. The more antibodies you have, the better chance you will have of being protected by Omicron, ”said Sigal.
Sigal also added that the lab has not tested the variant in people who have received a third booster dose, because they are not yet available in South Africa.
According to the manuscript, the lab observed a 41-fold drop in neutralizing antibody levels against the Omicron variant. Sigal said the figure is likely to be changed after his lab does more experiments.