Coronavirus latest news. South African study: Omicron can evade vaccinated with only two Pfizer doses

7:16

South African study: Omicron can evade vaccinated with only two Pfizer doses

The Omicron variant of the coronavirus may partially circumvent protection from two doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. This was stated by the head of research of a laboratory at the Africa Health Research Institute in South Africa. However, the study showed that blood from people who had received two doses of the vaccine and had a previous infection were mostly able to neutralize the variant, suggesting that booster doses of the vaccine could help fend off infection. .

Alex Sigal, a professor at the Africa Health Research Institute, said in a paper linked from his Twitter account that there has been “a very large decline” in the neutralization of the Omicron variant compared to previous strains of Covid-19.

The lab tested the blood of 12 people who had been vaccinated with two doses of the Pfizer / BioNTech vaccine, according to a paper posted on the lab’s website. Preliminary paper data have not yet been peer reviewed.

The blood of five out of six people who had been vaccinated and previously infected with Covis-19 still neutralized the Omicron variant, the paper said. “These results are better than I expected. The more antibodies you have, the better chance you will have of being protected by Omicron, ”said Sigal.

Sigal also added that the lab has not tested the variant in people who have received a third booster dose, because they are not yet available in South Africa.

According to the manuscript, the lab observed a 41-fold drop in neutralizing antibody levels against the Omicron variant. Sigal said the figure is likely to be changed after his lab does more experiments.