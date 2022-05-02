Coronavirus latest news: today in Italy another 18,896 cases (-24% on the week) and 124 victims

Abruzzo, 582 new positives and two deaths, 819 recovered

The new positive cases of Covid registered today in Abruzzo are 582 (aged between 4 months and 94 years), bringing the total from the beginning of the emergency – net of realignments – to 376,218. Of today’s positives, 536 have been identified through rapid antigen tests, the Regional Health Department reports, adding that the death toll records two new cases and rises to 3,222. The number of positive cases also includes 315382 discharged / healed (+819 compared to yesterday). The currently positives in Abruzzo (calculated by subtracting the number of discharged / recovered and deceased from the total of positives) are 57614 (-239 compared to yesterday). The total also includes 6,211 cases involving patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 337 patients (+8 compared to yesterday) are hospitalized in the medical area; 12 (+1 compared to yesterday) in intensive care, while the other 57,265 (-248 compared to yesterday) are in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL.

In Puglia eight deaths and 2 thousand cases, 13.8% of the tests

In Puglia in the last 24 hours there have been eight deaths from Coronavirus and 2,085 new cases, 13.8% of the 15,066 daily tests recorded. Of the 101,626 people currently positive, 530 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday they were 525) and 26 in intensive care without change compared to yesterday. New cases by province are distributed as follows: Bari: 765; Bat: 128; Brindisi: 227; Foggia: 259; Lecce: 456; Taranto: 234; the residents outside the region are 9 and 7 of the province in definition.

In the Marche, the incidence of cases is still decreasing, to 723

The Coronavirus contagion curve in the Marche continues to decline: 473 cases detected on the last day and the incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants dropped further from 742.51 to 723.92. It emerges from the latest update published by the Region. The number of swabs performed was rather low, in all 1,520 of which 1,305 in the diagnostic course (36.2% of positive) and 215 in the course cured. Among the latest cases there are 159 people with symptoms; they include 137 close positive contacts, 86 domestic contacts, 2 in a living / social environment, 2 in a care setting, one each in a school / training, work and health setting.

Agenas, intensive employment at 4% and departments at 15%

After the drop of one percentage point recorded on Sunday 1 May, the occupation of “non-critical area” wards by Covid patients in Italy remains at 15% in the last 24 hours, which exactly one year ago was 29 percent. There are six regions that exceed the 20% threshold: Umbria (32%), Calabria (25%), Abruzzo (24%), Sicily (23%), Basilicata (27%), Molise (22%). In Italy, intensive care employment is stable at 4% (a year ago it was 28%) and no region exceeds the 10% threshold. These are the data of the National Agency for Regional Health Services (Agenas) of 1 May 2022, published today.

Calabria 933 new infections, +2 hospitalizations and four deaths

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 933 new infections are registered (out of 4,961 swabs carried out), +781 recovered and 4 deaths (for a total of 2,509 deaths). The bulletin also records +148 currently positive, +2 hospitalizations (for a total of 257) and, finally, stable intensive care (for a total of 18).