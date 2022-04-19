Coronavirus, latest news: today in Italy another 27,214 cases (-67.5% on the week) and 127 victims

In Tuscany another 27 deaths and 23 more hospitalized

There are 27 – thirteen women and fourteen men with an average age of 79.8 years – Covid positive people who have died in the last 24 hours in Tuscany, where the total number of victims of the epidemic has risen to 9,719. Positivity to Covid since the beginning of the epidemic are 1,055,454. The average age of 1,280 new positives today is approximately 44 years (18% are under 20, 22% between 20 and 39, 34% between 40 and 59, 17% between 60 and 79, 9% have 80 years or older). The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 995,965 (94.4% of total cases). The current positives are today 49,770, -5.8% compared to yesterday. There are 758 hospitalized (23 more than yesterday), of which 29 in intensive care (stable).

In the Marche +877 positives, the incidence drops below 700

In the Marche region, the incidence rate continues to drop, reaching below 700, to be exact 654.59 per 100 thousand inhabitants (yesterday it was 773.08) compared to 877 new positives in the last 24 hours, equal to 41.5% of the 2,112 diagnostic swabs analyzed on 2,2437 total swabs. The province of Ancona recorded 231 cases, followed by that of Ascoli Piceno with 188, Pesaro Urbino with 155, Macerata with 151, Fermo with 107, as well as 45 cases outside the region. The age groups in which the infection circulates the most are 25-44 years with 277 cases, and 45-59 years with 253, followed by 60-69 years with 100. Symptomatic people are 239, close contacts of positive cases 221, the domestic contacts 208, the positive ones in the educational school setting, 9 contacts in the social life environment, while for 182 cases epidemiological investigations are in progress.

Calabria: 849 new infections and eight deaths

There are 849 (yesterday they were 759), the infections found in Calabria in the last 24 hours, with 4,353 swabs and the positivity rate that falls from 22.12 to 19.50%. The number of deaths is back to the top, eight, bringing the total number of victims since the onset of the pandemic to 2,436. Admissions to care wards (301) and those in intensive care (18) increased by one unit. The healed are in total 249,268 (+1,124), while the currently positive 82,711 (-283) and the isolates at home 82,392 (-285). In Calabria, to date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the provincial health authorities of the Calabria Region – the total number of swabs performed is 2,840,065. There are 334,415 people who have tested positive for Coronavirus.

In Puglia three deaths and 2,232 new cases, 15.3% of the tests

Today in Puglia there are 2,232 new cases of Coronavirus infection out of 14,597 tests (incidence of 15.3%) and three deaths. The new cases are distributed as follows: in the province of Bari 818, in the province of Barletta-Andria-Trani 168, in the province of Brindisi 216, in that of Foggia 258, in that of Lecce 498, in Tarantino 233. Other 34 are resident outside the region. infected people. Of the 101,670 people currently positive, 607 are hospitalized in a non-critical area (yesterday 601) and 35 in intensive care (yesterday 37).

One more day without new deaths in Umbria

One more day without new deaths due to Covid in Umbria where the number of hospitalized patients rose to 247 from 244 while there are three places occupied in resuscitation, based on data from the Region updated to 19 April. On the last day, 438 new positives and 735 cured were recorded. The current positives thus fall to 12,339, 297 less. 2,435 molecular swabs and antigen tests were analyzed, with a positivity rate of 19.98 percent (it was 34.3 on Monday).