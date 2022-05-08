Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy another 30,804 cases and 72 victims

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 30,804 new cases of Coronavirus positivity registered in the last 24 hours, less than the 40,522 detected yesterday 7 May. The detection is based on 203,454 swabs compared to 305,563 the previous day (both rapid antigenic tests and molecular swabs are considered). The number of swabs is reflected in the percentage of positivity out of the total number of tests done: the “positivity rate”, that is the ratio between the total number of swabs performed and those that are positive thus stands at 15.1%, an increase compared to to the figure recorded the day before, yesterday 7 May, when it was 13.26%. Also up compared to a week ago (May 1) when the positivity rate was 14.2%.

The daily report released by the Ministry of Health and Civil Protection today Sunday 8 May also counts 72 victims, 41 fewer than the 113 recorded yesterday.

The total number of victims detected since the beginning of the Covid emergency thus reached 164,489. There are also 8,655 hospitalized with symptoms and 356 ICU patients.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

In Tuscany 1,901 new cases, average age 46 years

In Tuscany there are 1,901 new Covid cases (525 confirmed with molecular swab and 1,376 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 1,116,051 since the beginning of the Coronavirus health emergency. New cases are 0.2% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.2% and reached 1,061,126 (95.1% of total cases). Today 2,881 molecular swabs and 10,771 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 13.9% were positive. On the other hand, 3,061 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 62.1% were positive. The currently positive are 44,996 today, + 0.6% compared to yesterday. There are 501 hospitalized (21 fewer than yesterday), of which 22 in intensive care (1 fewer). Today there are 2 new deaths: 2 men, with an average age of 75.5 years. These are the data – ascertained at 12 today on the basis of the requests of the National Civil Protection – relating to the progress of the epidemic in the region. The average age of 1,901 new positives today is approximately 46 years (18% are under 20, 17% between 20 and 39, 30% between 40 and 59, 25% between 60 and 79, 8% have 80 years or older).

In Campania 3,967 new cases and 3 deaths

There are 3,967 new cases of contagion registered in Campania in the last 24 hours. This was announced by the crisis unit of the Campania Region. Of the new positives, 3,615 are from antigenic; 352 from molecular. In total, 24,933 swabs were processed, of which 18,879 were antigenic; 6,054 molecular. On the same day there were 3 deaths. 38 intensive care beds are occupied (581 are the total available); 663 hospital beds occupied (3,160 total available).