Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy another 40,522 cases and 113 victims

The incidence rate is slightly decreasing in Campania. According to data from the ordinary Bulletin, 4,751 Covid neo positives out of 28,554 tests examined. Yesterday the rate was 17.15% today it drops to 16.63%. Five deaths in the last 48 hours; 2 previously deceased but registered yesterday. In hospitals, admissions to intensive care units drop to 38 (-3 compared to yesterday). Net the decline in hospitalization with 647 beds occupied (-47 compared to yesterday).

According to the Covid-19 emergency bulletin released by the Health Protection Department of the Calabria Region, 1,290 new infections are registered (out of 7,218 swabs carried out), +2,953 recovered and 5 deaths (for a total of 2,533 deaths). The bulletin also records -1,668 currently positive, -9 hospitalizations (for a total of 240) and, finally, -1 intensive care (for a total of 11).

In Sardinia there are today 1,118 additional confirmed cases of Covid positivity (of which 948 diagnosed as antigenic). A total of 7,215 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 8 patients admitted to intensive care units (one less than yesterday). The patients hospitalized in the medical area are 266 (- 2) while there are 25,928 cases of home isolation (-524). There are 2 deaths: an 89-year-old man residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari and an 85-year-old woman residing in the Province of Sassari.

497 positives emerged in Basilicata yesterday, after the examination of 2,171 swabs (molecular and antigenic): this was announced by the regional task force on the pandemic, adding that two other deaths and 713 recoveries were also recorded. 103 people are hospitalized in Lucanian hospitals (six less than yesterday), of which two (one less than yesterday) in intensive care, at San Carlo di Potenza. The currently positive Lucanians are 29,569 (yesterday they were 29,791), of which 29,466 in home isolation. The Lucanian death toll from the pandemic has risen to 864, while 98,311 healings have been recorded so far. As for vaccinations (314 were carried out yesterday): 468.147 Lucanians received the first dose (84.6%), 441.846 those who also received the second (79.9%) and 355.948 (64, 3%) those who received the third. On the other hand, 2,704 (0.5%) Lucanians received the fourth dose.

Iss, stable at 18% cases reported in school age

The percentage of cases reported in the school age population (18%) compared to the rest of the population was stable compared to the previous week. In particular, in the last week, 17% of school-age cases were diagnosed in children under the age of 5, 36% in the age group 5-11, 47% in the age group 12-19. This was reported by the Istituto Superiore di Sanità in its extended report that accompanies the weekly monitoring. The incidence rate and the hospitalization rate in all age groups (0-19 years) are decreasing even if – the ISS points out – the data referring to the last week are to be considered in the process of consolidation. In the 5-11 year range, in which vaccination began on December 16, 2021, coverage is recorded as of May 4, 2022 with a dose of 2.9% and two doses of 28.9%. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 3,736,764 cases have been diagnosed in the population aged 0-19, of which 17,965 hospitalized, 398 hospitalized in intensive care and 56 deaths.