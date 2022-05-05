Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy another 48,255 new cases (-30.3% over the week) and 138 victims

In the Marche 1,469 new cases

There are 1,469 Covid positives in the Marche region compared to 4,590 swabs processed, of which 3,875 in the diagnostic process. The positivity rate rises to 37.9% (yesterday 34%), while the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants falls, equal to 663.05 (yesterday 695.94). The regional health service announces it. The greatest number of infections is recorded in the province of Ancona (376). Among today’s infections, there are 332 people with symptoms.

Sicily, infections in decline, -20.4% new cases

In the week from 25 April to 1 May there was a decrease in new infections. The incidence of new cases is equal to 26,772 (-20.4%), with a cumulative value of 552.86 / 100,000 inhabitants. The rate of new positives higher than the regional average was recorded in the provinces of Messina (737 / 100,000 inhabitants) and Syracuse (626 / 100,000). The age groups most at risk are those between 11 and 13 years (670 / 100,000 inhabitants) and between 6 and 10 years (616 / 100,000). Incidences above average, in general, between the ages of 6 and 18. New hospitalizations continue to decline and about three-quarters of patients are unvaccinated or have not completed a vaccination course. These are the data of the weekly bulletin of Dasoe, transmitted by the presidency of the Sicilian Region. The trend of the vaccination campaign, in the week from April 27 to May 3, on the other hand, saw: In the 5-11 age group, vaccinated people with at least one dose amounted to 27.61% of the regional target. 74,658 children completed primary school, or 23.71 percent.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

Friuli Venezia Giulia: 858 new positives and four deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia, on 4,459 molecular swabs, 612 new infections have been detected with a positive percentage of 13.7 per cent; 3,514 rapid antigenic tests were also carried out, from which 246 cases (7%) were detected. There are 9 people hospitalized in intensive care, while patients hospitalized in other departments are 171. This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for health, Riccardo Riccardi. As regards the trend of the spread of the virus among the population, the most affected group is the 50-59 years (18.07%), followed by the 40-49 (16.67%) and the 30-39 (12, 24%). Four people died today. The total number of people who have died since the beginning of the pandemic amounts to 5,024.

Gimbe: “Circulation still high, use masks indoors”

“All indicators are basically in a plateau phase with a slight downward trend. However, regardless of the regulatory watershed of May 1st, the circulation of the virus remains very high, as well as widely underestimated: more than 56 thousand new cases on average per day, the positivity rate of antigenic swabs at 16% and almost 1.2 million positives. “. The warning comes from the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, in the commentary on the weekly report of the Foundation. “This is why, regardless of obligations and recommendations, keeping the mask indoors, especially if crowded or poorly ventilated, remains an indispensable strategy to reduce viral circulation and protect yourself from contagion”, remarks Cartabellotta.

In Veneto 5,344 new cases, 908 hospitalizations, five deaths

There are 5,344 new cases of Covid-19 registered in Veneto this morning, compared to 4,468 yesterday. The number of current positives is still down, reaching 63,094 compared to 65,284 24 hours ago. Hospitalizations also decreased (908 today against 918 yesterday) due to a reduction in admissions in non-critical areas (873 today against 884 yesterday) and a simultaneous slight increase in intensive care (35 today against 34 yesterday) ). Deaths drop: 5 today against 8 yesterday.