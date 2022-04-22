Coronavirus, latest news: today in Italy another 73,212 cases (+ 18.9% on the week) and 202 victims

Today in Abruzzo 2,633 new positives and 6 deaths

Today in Abruzzo the death toll of patients registers 6 new cases, aged between 87 and 93 years. Of these, one case is reported in the province of L’Aquila, one in the province of Pescara, one in the province of Chieti and 3 refer to recent days, but only today have they been communicated by the ASL. The total number of deaths caused by the Coronavirus rises to 3,182. Since yesterday in the region there have been 1,833 cured of the virus and 2,633 new positives to Covid 19, aged between 1 month and 103 years. These new infections bring the total since the beginning of the emergency, net of realignments, to 357,745. This last figure also includes 303,964 discharged and recovered.

There are currently 50,599 positives in the region calculated by subtracting the number of discharged, cured and deceased from the total of positives; that’s 795 more than yesterday. The total also includes 5,255 cases involving patients of which there is no news and on which checks are underway. 322 (4 fewer from yesterday) are hospitalized in the covid medical area. There are 10 patients (1 less than yesterday) undergoing treatment in the intensive care units of regional hospitals. There are 50,267, 800 more since yesterday, in home isolation with active surveillance by the ASL. In the last 24 hours 2,856 molecular swabs were performed (2,242,946 in total since the beginning of the emergency) and 11,072 antigen tests (3,483,209 throughout the course of the pandemic).

In Friuli Venezia Giulia 1,197 new infections and 2 deaths

Today in Friuli Venezia Giulia out of a total of 11,877 tests and swabs, 1,197 positivity to Covid 19 were found, equal to 10.07%. In detail, 370 new infections were detected on 5,162 molecular swabs (7.16%), on 6,715 rapid antigenic tests 827 cases (12.31%). The people admitted to the intensive care unit are 8 (+2), the patients in other wards 160 (+1). This was announced by the deputy governor of the Region with responsibility for Health, Riccardo Riccardi. The age group most affected by the infection is 50-59 (17.21%), followed by 40-49 (17.13%) and 30-39 (11.70%). Today there are 2 deaths. The total number of deaths amounts to 4,975: 1,228 in Trieste, 2,356 in Udine, 941 in Pordenone and 450 in Gorizia. The totally healed are 326,752, the clinically healed 263, the people in isolation 24,058. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Friuli Venezia Giulia, 356,216 people have been positive: 77,620 in Trieste, 148,133 in Udine, 85,244 in Pordenone, 39,814 in Gorizia and 5,405 from outside the region. The total number of positive cases – inform the Region – was reduced by 5 units following 2 negative molecular swabs after positive antigen test and 3 positive tests removed after the review of the cases.

D’Amato (Lazio): “today 7,341 cases and 20 deaths”

Today in Lazio, «out of 9,025 molecular swabs and 35,849 antigenic swabs, for a total of 44,874 swabs, there are 7,341 new positive cases (-861); 20 deaths (+3, the figure includes some recoveries), 1,145 hospitalized (-30), 71 intensive care (+2) and 6,921 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 16.3%. The cases in Rome city are at 3,864 ”. This was underlined by the Lazio Region Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato, in the daily Covid bulletin.

In Calabria 11 deaths and 2,479 infections, rate at 25.30%

In the last 24 hours, there are eleven deaths from Covid recorded in Calabria where there are 2,479 new infections compared to 9,799 swabs and a positivity rate set at 25.30%, up from 22.54% yesterday. The total casualties in the region, following the latest update, have risen to 2,460 since the onset of the pandemic. On the other hand, hospitalizations in care departments are decreasing, -10 (282) while those in intensive care remain stable 17. 254,476 recovered (+1,491); the currently positive 85,817 (+977) and the isolates at home 85,518 (+987). In Calabria, to date – according to the daily data relating to the Covid-19 epidemic communicated by the Prevention Departments of the provincial health authorities of the Calabria Region – the total number of swabs performed is equal to 2,874,365. 342,753 people have tested positive for the coronavirus.

In Puglia 9 deaths and 5,803 positive, 20.1% of the tests

There are 5,803 new cases of Covid-19 recorded in Puglia out of 28,893 tests performed in the last hours, with a stable positivity rate of 20.1%. Nine deaths compared to 11 yesterday. 103,579 people are currently positive, 581 are hospitalized in a non-critical area, 35 in intensive care (yesterday 37). This is the breakdown of positives by province: Bari 2.025, Bat 342, Brindisi 639, Foggia 732, Lecce 1.112, Taranto 861, residents outside the region 78, province in definition 14.