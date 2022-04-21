Coronavirus, latest news: today in Italy another 75,020 cases and 266 victims

D’Amato (Lazio): “8,202 new cases and 17 deaths”

“Today in Lazio, out of 8,855 molecular swabs and 37,841 antigenic swabs for a total of 46,696 swabs, there are 8,202 new positive cases (-2,479), 17 deaths (+3), 1,175 hospitalized (+24), 69 ICU patients and 3,924 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,272 ”. To make the point is the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in a note.

Veneto, +7,423 new cases and 8 deaths in 24 hours

Fluctuating data for Sars-Cov2 infections in Veneto, with a decrease in new cases compared to yesterday: the bulletin reports 7,423 (yesterday they were 9,754), which bring the total to 1,617,277. There are 8 deaths (yesterday 20) with the total at 14,369. The current positives date back to 74,045 (+1,437). The clinical situation sees 901 admissions in non-critical area (-16) and 36 (+2) in intensive care. The vaccination campaign continues at a very slow pace, with 1,660 doses administered yesterday, mainly (1,480) booster doses. Population recall coverage is 88.7%, with the third dose at 74.4%. In the pediatric range, 29.9 percent completed their cycle.

Sicily, infections and hospitalizations in decline, -8.3% new positives

Contagions are decreasing in Sicily. In the week from 11 to 17 April there was still a slight decrease in new infections. The incidence of new positive cases is equal to 30,034 (-8.3 per cent), with a cumulative value of 621.35 / 100,000 inhabitants. The rate of new positives higher than the regional average was recorded in the provinces of Messina (904 / 100,000 inhabitants) and Syracuse (714). The age groups most at risk are those between 6 and 10 years (873 / 100,000) and between 11 and 13 years (840). The downward trend continues also for new hospitalizations.

WHO: Italy fourth for new cases and fifth for deaths in seven days

The decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths continues globally, confirming a trend that began at the end of March. In the week from 11 to 17 April, over 5 million new infections are reported (-24% compared to the period 4-10 April) and over 18 thousand new deaths (-12%), for a total of over 500 million cases confirmed and over 6 million deaths registered on the planet since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report of the World Health Organization, which indicates Italy fourth globally for new infections reported and fifth for new deaths, and third in Europe for both parameters. From 11 to 17 April, all WHO regions reported a reduction in infections and deaths. Trends that however “should be interpreted with caution – the Geneva agency repeats this week – because several countries are progressively changing their Covid test strategies, totaling fewer tests carried out, and therefore of detected cases”.

In Sardinia 2,695 new positives and four deaths

In Sardinia there are now 2,695 additional confirmed cases of covid positivity. A total of 10,697 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic. There are 17 patients admitted to intensive care units, one less than yesterday. 325 patients are hospitalized in the medical area, two less than yesterday. There are 29,530 cases of home isolation, 331 fewer than yesterday. There are also four deaths.