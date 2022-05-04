Coronavirus latest news. Today in Italy there are another 47,039 cases (-46.5% on the week) and 152 victims

In Lazio 152,595 positive cases, 58 in intensive care

There are 152,595 people currently positive for Covid-19 in Lazio, of which 1,171 are hospitalized, 58 in intensive care and 151,366 in home isolation. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 1,335,823 people have been healed, 11,155 dead, out of a total of 1,499,573 cases examined, according to the updated bulletin of the Lazio Region.

4,468 new infections in Veneto, eight deaths

There are 4,468 new infections from Coronavirus in Veneto, according to the data of the latest Covid-19 bulletin from Azienda Zero. There are also eight deaths. The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic has reached 1,684,296, while the currently positive ones are 65,284. The total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic is 14,486. In Veneto hospitals 596 people are hospitalized in the medical area and 17 in intensive care. In community hospitals there are 120 positive patients. Yesterday, 583 anti-Covid vaccinations were carried out.

In the Marche region, 1,347 new positives

There are 1,347 positives at Covid in the Marche region, compared to 4,727 swabs processed, of which 3,961 in the diagnostic process. The positivity rate drops to 34% (yesterday 37.6%), as does the cumulative incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants, equal to 695.94 (yesterday 796.32). The regional health service announces it. In the regional hospitals there are 173 (-1) patients currently hospitalized, one less than yesterday. Of these, 5 (unchanged) are in intensive care, 51 (+2) in semi-intensive care, 117 (-3) in non-intensive wards, while 25 people are discharged. In the last 24 hours there have also been five victims, all women and with previous pathologies. The total number of deaths, since the start of the pandemic crisis, thus rises to 3,855. The regional health service announces it.

Contagions in decline and another 5 deaths in Sardinia

After yesterday’s surge, infections have fallen again in the last 24 hours in Sardinia, where, however, another 5 deaths are recorded. The new confirmed cases of Covid are 1,474 (- 614), of which 1,203 diagnosed as antigenic. A total of 8,499 swabs were processed, including molecular and antigenic, for a positivity rate that fell from 20.6 to 17.3 percent. The situation in hospitals is still improving. The patients admitted to the intensive care units are 9 (- 1), those in the medical area 283 (- 8). There are a decrease of 27517 cases of home isolation, in all 27,517 (- 1,070). The 5 deaths: an 89-year-old woman residing in the province of Southern Sardinia; a man of 88 residing in the Metropolitan City of Cagliari; three men of 81, 92 and 98 years living in the province of Sassari.

Fiaso: the hospitalization curve returns to drop, -5.7% in seven days

The Covid hospitalization curve returns to descend. After the Easter effect, which last week had led to a reversal of the trend with a slight increase of 3.5%, in the week April 26-May 3 the number of hospitalizations fell by 5.7%. This is what emerges from the survey of sentinel hospitals of the Italian Federation of health and hospital companies (Fiaso). In the last monitoring, both hospitalizations in the ordinary wards for Covid assistance (-5.7%) and the number of patients in resuscitation (-7.5%) decreased. A consistent share, equal to 20%, of no vax patients in resuscitation persists, highlights Fiaso: “They are on average 75 years old and in 100% of cases they are affected by other pathologies. A fact that raises concern above all because, from the analysis of the cases present in intensive care, it emerges that most elderly and comorbid subjects do not enjoy vaccination protection: precisely those who, on the other hand, are most at risk of serious consequences of Covid “.