Coronavirus, latest news. WHO: Italy fourth for new cases and fifth for deaths in seven days

The decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths continues globally, confirming a trend that began at the end of March. In the week from 11 to 17 April, over 5 million new infections are reported (-24% compared to the period 4-10 April) and over 18 thousand new deaths (-12%), for a total of over 500 million cases confirmed and over 6 million deaths registered on the planet since the beginning of the pandemic. This is what emerges from the latest weekly report of the World Health Organization, which indicates Italy fourth globally for new infections reported and fifth for new deaths, and third in Europe for both parameters. From 11 to 17 April, all WHO regions reported a reduction in infections and deaths. Trends that however “should be interpreted with caution – the Geneva agency repeats this week – because several countries are progressively changing their Covid test strategies, totaling fewer tests carried out, and therefore of cases detected”.

Tuscany: 4,713 new cases and 19 deaths

In Tuscany there are 4,713 new Covid cases (1,055 confirmed with molecular swab and 3,658 by rapid antigen test), which bring the total to 1,066,731 since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic. New cases are 0.4% more than the previous day’s total. The healed grew by 0.4% and reached 1,006,801 (94.4% of total cases). Today 4,725 molecular swabs and 23,148 rapid antigenic swabs were performed, of which 16.9% were positive. On the other hand, 6,385 subjects were tested today (with antigenic and / or molecular swabs, excluding control swabs), of which 73.8% were positive. Today there are also 19 new deaths.

Almost 6 thousand cases and ten deaths in Emilia-Romagna

Almost six thousand cases of Coronavirus positivity in Emilia-Romagna are growing again: in the last 24 hours, in fact, on the basis of almost 25 thousand swabs, 5,930 positives have been identified. There are still ten deaths, all over 78 years of age. The number of hospitalizations remains essentially stationary, in particular for intensive care where there is one less patient than yesterday (33 in all). In the other Covid departments, however, the positives are 1,419 (+23). 97.5% of the approximately 58,000 cases of active infection are in home isolation.

D’Amato (Lazio): “8,202 new cases and 17 deaths”

“Today in Lazio, out of 8,855 molecular swabs and 37,841 antigenic swabs for a total of 46,696 swabs, there are 8,202 new positive cases (-2,479), 17 deaths (+3), 1,175 hospitalized (+24), 69 ICU patients and 3,924 recovered. The ratio of positives to swabs is 17.5%. The cases in Rome city are at 4,272 ”. To make the point is the councilor for health of the Lazio Region, Alessio D’Amato, in a note.

Veneto, +7,423 new cases and 8 deaths in 24 hours

Fluctuating data for Sars-Cov2 infections in Veneto, with a decrease in new cases compared to yesterday: the bulletin reports 7,423 (yesterday they were 9,754), which bring the total to 1,617,277. There are 8 deaths (yesterday 20) with the total at 14,369. The current positives date back to 74,045 (+1,437). The clinical situation sees 901 admissions in non-critical area (-16) and 36 (+2) in intensive care. The vaccination campaign continues at a very slow pace, with 1,660 doses administered yesterday, mainly (1,480) booster doses. Population recall coverage is 88.7%, with the third dose at 74.4%. In the pediatric range, 29.9 percent completed their cycle.