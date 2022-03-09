Coronavirus Marche, today’s covid data bulletin, March 9, 2022 – Chronicle

Ancona, 9 March 2022 – The increase in incidence of coronavirus cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, albeit not abruptly: within five days it is reported above quota 700 (584.38 to 703.07) after i 1,748 cases detected in the last day (yesterday there were 2,213). The Region makes it known. In the week before trend reversal in the detection of new Sars-CoV-2 positives: + 11%from 9,484 cases / week to 10,556 cases / week.

Covid: the contagion map in the Marches 9 March 2022

The contagion map

The province of Ancona recorded 522 positives; to follow, always at the provincial level, Macerata (366), Pesaro Urbino (309), Ascoli Piceno (290) and Stopped (200); 91 cases from outside the region. Between age groups it is always that between 25 and 44 years to detect the highest number of infections (469), followed by 45-59 years (379), 60-69 years (149), 19-24 years (148) and 14-18 years (147). People in forty or in home isolation 16,946, of which 778 with symptoms.

How do you get infected

On the last day, the percentage of positives among the swabs of the diagnostic course decreased (38.8% out of 4,500); in all performed 6,046 including 1,546 in the path healed. THE symptomatic there are 319; cases include 524 close contacts of positives, 466 domestic contacts28 in the environment of school / training5 environment of life / sociability3 in setting workingone each in setting welfare and healthcare.

Deaths

No new deaths were recorded today.

The hospitalizations

The number of Covid-related hospitalizations in hospitals in the Marche is growing, albeit by only one unit, arriving on the last day in 188 (+1 on yesterday), of which in intensive care 17 (unchanged from yesterday), in semi-intensive care 41 (-3), in non-intensive wards 130 (+ 4 on yesterday), compared to 19 discharged, according to data from the Marche Region. There are 22 people under observation in the emergency room and 130 guests in residential structures in Campofilone, Galantara, Macerata Feltria and Ripatransone. THE discharged / healed they have risen to 322,725 since the start of the pandemic.