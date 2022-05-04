Coronavirus: masks at work remain mandatory, check in June – Economy and Finance

(Teleborsa) – Maintain the security protocol for combating Covid in the workplace of April 2021 which, among other things, provides for the mandatory use of masks “in all cases of sharing work environments, indoors or outdoors. open “(not necessary in the case of self-employed activities) and then a check by the end of June for an update.

This, as far as we know, is the position that emerged at the meeting of the social partners with the Ministry of Labor, Health and Mise for the evaluation of the “Shared protocol for updating measures to combat and contain the spread of Covid in the workplace”.

Unions satisfied. “It is good to maintain the validity of the Protocol as it is in all its parts, and we consider it useful to make a subsequent and first check in June”, says the confederal secretary of the CGIL Francesca Re David.

Meanwhile, today they are 47,039 new cases of Covid-19 registered in the last 24 hours in Italy compared to just over 335 thousand tampons with the positivity rate of 14.0% (-1.1%). Another 152 deaths. These are the data released by the Ministry of Health in today’s bulletin, Wednesday 4 May.

“I think the goal is to have an annual vaccine booster: I wouldn’t talk about fourth, fifth or sixth dose anymore. I give the example of those who have been receiving the flu vaccine for more than twenty years, have not reached the twentieth dose but have so far made the twentieth booster “. Andrea Costa, Undersecretary for Health, on the sidelines of the Digital Health Forum, an event promoted in Rome by Farmindustria

“THE Covid-19 cases and deaths continue to decline globallywith weekly deaths reported to their lowest since March 2020. But these trends, while welcome, don’t tell the whole story. “This is said by the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, today during the briefing with the press in Geneva.