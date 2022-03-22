Coronavirus, Ómicron, Sublineage BA.2, Ministry of Health: Ministry of Health: Sublineage BA.2 could cause new peaks in deaths | Health

After the peaks of Coronavirus caused by the Omicron sublineage BA.2specially in NetherlandsGermany and Korea, and after will detect the first cases of contagion with this subvariant in Colombia, the Ministry of Health warns about the risk of a new epidemic peakmainly from deaths in the country.

“Although the vaccination and previous experience with Ómicron protects from this subvariant. in groups of people not vaccinated or vaccinated people with risk factors, could present new peaks of deaths, given that they have not had enough immunity. Therefore, it has to serve as a call for us to increase coverage in older adults,” he warned. Maria Belen Jaimescoordinator of the Surveillance Group in Public health.

However the Ministry of Health also confirms that the country is currently in a royal descent of the fourth peak of the Coronavirus, caused precisely by Ómicron, since the daily records of deaths are kept between 25 and 35 daily indicator that had not been had at that point since October from last year. Panorama that he insists should be used to advance in the coverage of the vaccination.

The risk now, insists the Ministry of Health is that those who have not been vaccinated or those who have not achieved enough immunity for not completing the schemes, get infected with this sublineage and generate new peaks, mainly from deaths.