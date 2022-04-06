Coronavirus Peru | COVID-19: COVID-19: Minsa reports 10 deaths and 311 new infections in the last 24 hours RMMN | PERU

The Ministry of Health (Minsa) informed Today, Tuesday, April 5 that a total of 212,372 people died from the COVID-19 in the country in the last 24 hours.

With this number, the death toll from the deadly virus in Peru rose by 10. In addition, 311 infections were registered in the last week (206 in the last 24 hours), bringing the total number of infected people to 3,549,028.

The Minsa also reported that there is a total of 1,205 hospitalized patientsof which 421 are mechanically ventilated in the intensive care unit (ICU).

Vaccinations in Peru

So far, Peru has received more than 26 million vaccines from Sinopharm, more than 44 million from Pfizer, more than 10 million from AstraZeneca, and more than one million from Moderna. All of these are applied according to the programming by age groups established by the Government after prioritizing health personnel, older adults and members of the National Police, Armed Forces and Firefighters.

Immunization in Peru began in February, after the arrival of the first batch of vaccines from China (Sinopharm). To date, vaccination continues throughout the country.

In Lima, Callao and other regions children are already vaccinated from 5 years of age. To date, the third dose is given to people 12 and older.

RECOMMENDED VIDEO

Social immobilization returned, but only for Metropolitan Lima and Callao. Here you will know all the details of the Supreme Decree in which this measure is formalized for 22 hours in a row.

