Coronavirus Peru: the first shipment of more than 1 million doses from the Moderna laboratory arrives in Peru | VIDEO | COVID-19 | Minsa | Ministry of Health | NMR | PERU

A batch of 1,296,300 doses of the vaccine against the coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Moderna laboratory arrived today, Sunday, March 27, in Peru, which will allow the inoculation of the adult population to continue at the national level.

“Today we are receiving the first batch of Moderna vaccines. In the course of this week another two batches will arrive. In total, 2,800,000 vaccines. Today is a very special day as we are receiving one of the vaccines that has one of the most advanced studies”, detailed the Vice Minister of Public Health of the Ministry of Health (Minsa), Jorge López Peña, in statements to the press from the Jorge Chávez airport, in Callao.

He also assured that this new batch of coronavirus vaccines has an expiration date of 9 months, and that it is the longest period of validity of the doses that we have received to date. “These vaccines are coming with nine months of expiration.”

For his part, the director of Public Health Interventions of the Minsa, Alexis Holguín, who was also present at the arrival of the vaccines, recalled that the General Directorate of Medicines, Supplies and Drugs (Digemid) granted the conditional health registration to the doses of Modern.

“These vaccines are approved by Digemid to be applied to those over 6 years of age, but the special groups where it will be applied in our country will be announced”advancement.

To date, Peru has received a total of 83,938,770, from Sinopharm, Pfizer (adult and pediatric) and AstraZeneca laboratories.

