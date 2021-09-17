Coronavirus: Reese Witherspoon takes a misstep

If goodwill is undoubted, at times, the realization is not the same. Reese Witherspoon learned this the hard way and she decided to do a special initiative with her fashion brand Draper James.

To thank the work of all the public school teachers, Draper James and Reese Witherspoon decided, on April 2, to do an online giveaway of clothes. Which would have been very nice if only we had not forgotten to specify, immediately, that the clothes available would have been only 250 in total.

Which, given the 400,000 visuals of the giveaway announcement on Instagram, multiplied by the millions of US teachers and the force of spreading the news via instant messaging systems literally led to the explosion of applications that seem to have been more than one. million.

And, as a result, given the very low number of clothes distributed, the result was a noisy misstep that created so much disappointment and even a wave of anger. The company tried to run for cover, promising a coupon with a 30% discount to all participants in the giveaway, getting, paradoxically, an even worse reaction.

A lesson on the importance of confusing promotion and support and that the second, especially in very difficult moments, requires a lot of delicacy.