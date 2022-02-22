Coronavirus: Statement from the Ministry of Health, Social Development and Sports of Mendoza : Press Government of Mendoza

Mendoza, 02/21/2022. 9:30 p.m.

The Government of Mendoza, through the Ministry of Health, Social Development and Sports, reports the numbers of positive people, recovered and deceased by COVID-19. The amounts of PCR and antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours are also reported.

The data is derived from the Argentine Integrated Health Information System (SISA), which is provided by hospitals, health centers and out-of-hospital isolation facilities in the province. It is reported the recovery of 379 patients with COVID-19.

Likewise, the Network of Laboratories of the Ministry of Health, Social Development and Sports of the Province reported that between the last hours of yesterday and today 1,060 determinations were processed:

846 were negative.

214 new positive cases.

As for the amount of deceasedwere reported:

4 in the last 48 hours.

4 according to the load in SISA, reported with previous dates.

the province of Mendoza registers until today:

278,450 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.

259,662 people recovered COVID-19.

4,969 deaths from COVID-19.

It is important to remember that the Ministry of Health of Mendoza informs all patients who enter the public and private health system of the province. In the event that a person from Mendoza tests positive in other national jurisdictions –because they are studying in another province, because they live in another place without registering the change of address or because they are doing a temporary job–, they will not be registered as a confirmed case in Mendoza.

