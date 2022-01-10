Coronavirus, the 3 symptoms to recognize Omicron and distinguish it from the cold: the results of the study

Coronavirus, the 3 symptoms to recognize Omicron and distinguish it from the cold

The infections are increasing in much of the world and also in Italy due to the spread of Omicron variant. According to estimates by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (Ihme), of the University of Washington, the situation could further aggravate. Many are trying to understand what the most common symptoms are, as it is a little different from the previous variants and can be confused with other seasonal ailments. Only the swab gives the certainty of the diagnosis, but a recent study published in the United States listed three symptoms that indicate differences that could indicate whether the symptoms you are having are caused by the Omicron variant or by a cold, as reported. gds.it.

I study

According to the study with fever, the total loss of taste and smell, a very strong and abnormal headache, it is Covid and not a cold. Another disorder occurs during the REM phase of sleep. Omicron is a variant that differs from the others. It is more contagious and its effects seem less dangerous at the moment. For now, it seems much more similar to a common flu with ailments related mainly to the throat and not to the lungs, as it happened with the other variants.

The symptom of ‘sleep paralysis’

Some UK patients have experienced the symptom of ‘sleep paralysis’. The British Health Service explained that “sleep paralysis is when you cannot move or speak while you wake up or fall asleep“. It can affect people in any stage of sleep and sometimes even cause hallucinations such as the feeling that someone is pushing you down. The English health service, or the British NHShe assured that it is a harmless symptom and that most people will only experience it once or twice in their life.