Coronavirus, the bulletin of infections in Palermo and Sicily of 20 March 2022

There are 4,777 Covid infections in Sicily in the last 24 hours (yesterday they were 6,107). This is the figure that emerges in the bulletin released by the Ministry of Health concerning the progress of the pandemic in Italy. The positivity rate, considering the 30,537 swabs processed (almost 10 thousand compared to yesterday), remains stable and stands at 15.6%. The island is in fifth place for infections.

The deaths indicated in the report are 12 even if it is specified that they all refer to the past few days: two are relative to yesterday, six to Friday and three even to January 28 and finally one to January 22.

The number of people admitted to hospitals is increasing: there are 878 in the Covid ordinary wards, + 26 compared to the previous day. In intensive therapies to date the number of beds occupied is 60 (+2) with four new entrances. The current positives are 236,862, an increase of 3,696 cases. The healed are 2,225, while the people in home isolation are a total of 235,924. Since the beginning of the pandemic in Sicily, the total number of deaths now rises to 9,860.

These are the data of the infection in the individual provinces: Palermo with 1,663 casesCatania 709, Messina 1.303, Syracuse 422, Trapani 323, Ragusa 445, Caltanissetta 324, Agrigento 637, Enna 107. The total number of new cases in the last 24 hours in the provinces actually amounts to 5,933 because 1,156 cases – specifies the Region – are reported to days prior to March 19, although it is not clear which provinces they were charged with.

Coronavirus, the situation in Italy

The coronavirus bulletin of the Ministry of Health today Sunday 20 March 2022 records 60,415 new Covid positives out of 370,466 swabs and 93 deaths. The latest coronavirus bulletin yesterday on Saturday 19 March recorded 85 deaths and 74,024 infections on 478,051 swabs.

The positivity rate today rises to 16.3% from 15.5% yesterday. There are 467 patients in intensive care, four fewer than yesterday, with 29 daily admissions. Patients with symptoms 111 more than the day before. The currently positive in Italy are 1,172,824 while the discharged healed in total are 13,861,743. The total cases since the beginning of the pandemic are 13,861,743. The total death toll since the start of the pandemic rises to 157,785.

