Coronavirus, the bulletin of the infections in Palermo and Sicily of 25 March 2022

There are 5,495 new Covid cases in Sicily out of 36,329 swabs processed. The numbers emerged from today’s bulletin issued by the Ministry of Health in the late afternoon. The positivity rate drops to 15.1% (yesterday it was 16.9%). Even today the number of hospitalized is decreasing: in the non-serious wards there are 903 people (-17), while in the intensive care there are 66 patients (+3) and another seven new entries are registered. The current positives are 233,394 (1,501 less than the previous day).

The Region today announces that there are 18 other deaths (same number as yesterday) but it is not specified which days they refer to. In Sicily at the moment there are 232,425 people in home isolation. The healed are 7,793.

The contagion in the individual provinces is divided as follows: Palermo 1.776; Messina 1,001, Catania 766; Agrigento 737; Drills 651; Ragusa 495; Syracuse 479; Caltanissetta 300; Enna 105. The total actually is 6,310 because – the Region specifies – there are 815 cases relating to previous days, which have been “loaded” in the provinces, even if it is not specified in which ones.

Brusaferro: “Cases on the rise but not in Sicily”

“The rise in the curve tends to decrease. The incidence value in the last week per 100 thousand inhabitants is 848. On the transmissibility front, the Rt is above the epidemic threshold, both for symptomatic patients, with the value of 1.14, both for hospitalizations, with the value of 1.08 “. This was stated by the president of the Higher Institute of Health and spokesman for the Technical-Scientific Committee, Silvio Brusaferro, in the usual video commenting on the data of the regional monitoring of the control room on Covid-19. “This is a picture of circulation that is also consistent with other European countries – he added – where in some parts we are starting to see some regions that have a lighter red color, testifying to a reduction in circulation”. “When we go and see how the regions are going in the last seven days – he continued – we see that all the regions except three, Calabria, the autonomous province of Bolzano and Sicily, are characterized by an increase in the number of new cases. If we look at the trend by age groups, the younger ones, 10-19 and 0-9, are the ones where circulation remains higher “.