Coronavirus, the bulletin on Saturday: 3 deaths in the province: Infections

205 infections for the Cesenate and 172 for the Forlì area. This is what emerges from the latest Covid bulletin which reports three deaths in the province: two men, 83 years old (Savignano) and 87 years old (Forlì), and a 92 year old woman (Forlì). In the province 360 ​​healed.

In Emilia Romagna

Since the start of the Coronavirus epidemic, 1,321,748 cases of positivity have been recorded in Emilia-Romagna, 4,717 more than on Friday out of a total of 22,732 swabs performed in the last 24 hours, of which 11,278 molecular and 11,454 rapid antigen tests . Overall, the percentage of new positives on the number of tampons made is 20.8%.

The patients currently hospitalized in the intensive care units in Emilia-Romagna are 36 (+1 compared to yesterday, equal to 2.9%), the average age is 66.2 years. As for the patients admitted to the other Covid departments, there are 1,239 (-16 compared to yesterday, -1.3%), average age 76.2 years. On the territory, the patients admitted to intensive care are distributed as follows: 2 in Parma (number unchanged compared to yesterday); 3 in Reggio Emilia (unchanged); 2 in Modena (-1); 13 in Bologna (+1); 3 in Imola (unchanged); 2 in Ferrara (unchanged); 3 in Ravenna (unchanged); 2 in Cesena (unchanged); 6 in Rimini (+1). No hospitalization in Piacenza, nor in Forlì.

The average age of new positives today is 44.4 years. The contagion situation in the provinces sees Bologna with 864 new cases (out of a total of 273,616 from the beginning of the epidemic), followed by Modena (756 out of 204,379) and Reggio Emilia (724 out of 147,254); then Ravenna (with 497 out of 121,951) and Parma (445 out of 108,380), then Rimini (352 out of 127,227) and Ferrara (323 out of 91,644). Followed by Piacenza (236 out of 70,465) and Cesena (205 out of 74,197). Finally, Forlì (172 out of 61,923) and the Imola district, with 143 new positive cases out of a total of 40,712 since the beginning of the pandemic.

The active cases, that is the actual patients, are 58,512 (+735). Of these, people in isolation at home, or those with mild symptoms that do not require hospital treatment or are symptom-free, are 57,237 (+750) overall, 97.8% of the total active cases.

The total number of people healed are 3,969 more than yesterday and reach 1,246,875. Unfortunately, there are 13 deaths: 1 in the province of Parma (an 80-year-old woman) 2 in the province of Modena (an 85-year-old man and an 87-year-old woman) 3 in the province of Bologna (a 92-year-old man and two women , respectively 90 and 97) 1 in the province of Ferrara (a woman of 86 years) 2 in the province of Ravenna (both women, aged 79 and 94) 3 in the province of Forlì-Cesena (two men, aged 83 and 87 , and a 92-year-old woman) 1 in the province of Rimini (a 92-year-old woman) There are no deaths in the provinces of Piacenza and Reggio Emilia, nor in the Imola district. In total, there have been 16,361 deaths in the region since the start of the epidemic.