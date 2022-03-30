Coronavirus: the Confederation Task Force takes stock



Two years after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and in the run-up to its dissolution, the Confederation’s Scientific Task Force has taken stock of its activities.

In his final report, he calls for a more structured cooperation between science and politics for the future.

After a difficult start, the various committees collaborated in a close and constructive manner, reads the report published late last night on Twitter. The document, available only in German, can be downloaded from the Task Force website, sciencetaskforce.ch.

Evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of pandemic management strategies was central to the task force’s work. This included assessing the risks to health, the economy and society when the virus was widely circulating, but also the need to convince the public of the benefits of vaccines and masks. The advisory body also contributed to a rapid and efficient exchange of information, both nationally and internationally.

Compared to other countries, the Task Force has managed to bring together a broad range of expertise. It was about taking into account the fact that the pandemic was not just a serious health crisis, but that it had an impact on all areas of life. This interdisciplinary approach has proven to be valid, the report reads.

Tension between science and politics

In a crisis situation, it is essential that a scientific advisory body has a clear understanding of its role. The clear separation between political decision-making and scientific knowledge is important. “Science advises, politics decides,” indicates the document.

However, the Task Force recognizes that it has sometimes been difficult to present a scientific assessment of the measures in a differentiated way, without defending one’s political opinion. This was especially the case when the public was expecting a clear stance.

A framework for the future

The body proposes to establish a national framework for future cooperation between politics and science. This would ensure quality of relationships, trust, legitimacy and exchange of data and information from the first day of a crisis. This structure should already be established outside of critical periods.

For the authors of the report, it is also a question of making scientific expertise available to all federal departments, rather than just a few bodies or departments. This would facilitate the transparent presentation of all aspects for the decision makers.

The pandemic is not over

As for the coronavirus, it will be necessary to continue monitoring the evolution of infections, the variants in circulation and the immunity of the population in the next twelve months, notes the Task Force, reiterating what was stated in its hundredth and last press conference last week. . The body will be dissolved tomorrow 31 March.

If new variants emerge or if herd immunity decreases, it would be necessary to respond quickly through vaccination, measures or ad hoc devices in hospitals.

The Covid-19 pandemic is not over, concludes the Task Force. But the acute phase of the crisis did. A new phase is beginning, in which politics and individual responsibility will become central.