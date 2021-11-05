Coronavirus, the hospitalized at the Policlinico Riuniti on Friday 5 November 2021

The situation of hospitalizations in the Covid wards of the Policlinico Riuniti of Foggia remains almost stable. 32 beds are occupied, one more than a week ago. The highest number of patients was once again recorded in infectious diseases, where there are 27 presences. There are 3 patients in resuscitation, while 2 are hospitalized in the obstetric-gynecological address of infectious diseases.

The average age of hospitalized positives drops to 71 years (last Friday it was 73), 53% of whom are male.

As for the vaccinated, in infectious diseases there are 18 people with double doses and 2 with the first dose. Another 7 are not vaccinated.

All 3 hospitalized in intensive care were not vaccinated, plus one of the two patients present in obstetrics. The other hospitalized patient received both doses.

Details of hospitalized patients divided by vaccinated and unvaccinated