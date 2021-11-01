Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the Green pass and vaccines – Corriere.it

from Online Editorial

Coronavirus updates on Monday 1st November

Reducing the time to develop new vaccines, drugs and tests in the event of new pandemics from 300 to 100 days: the goal of the G20 to support science to shorten the cycle leading to treatment and diagnostics. If it is necessary to extend the state of emergency, it will be done without fear, says Health Minister Roberto Speranza. Like the Minister of Education, the Undersecretary of Health Pier Paolo Sileri also believes it is right to open a preferential lane to school staff to receive the third dose. Shock protest in Novara, with no-pass dressed as lager prisoners: Jewish communities rise up. Registered yesterday in Italy 4,878 new so of Covid and 37 victims (here the latest bulletin). But the forecasts of the control room and the experts foresee further hikes in the coming weeks. Ordinary hospitalizations are also slightly increasing but the situation remains under control thanks to the high percentage of vaccinated: therefore the regions remain all in the white band.

Here is the map of the contagion in the world.

17.07 – Boom of new positives in Sicily and orange areas

(Except Phallic) Sicily is once again a case on the Covid front. While attention was focused on the serious problems caused by Hurricane Apollo, the number of new positives returned to grow in the last week. And unfortunately it is a boom in new cases. On the island in the last week there was in fact a jump of 14.7% compared to the previous one. After 7 weeks the trend is up again. On the other hand, hospitalized patients and new admissions to intensive care have decreased. From what emerges from the data processed by the statistical office of the Municipality of Palermo, the ratio between positive swabs / swabs performed on the island has also increased, now at 2.9%. There are 6876 people in isolation. There are 321 inpatients, of which 33 are in intensive care. The number of healed, 294,018, increased in 2014. The percentage of healed by 95.4%. There were 31 deaths recorded in the week. For two municipalities the orange zone was triggered, it is Castel of Iudica in the Catanese and of Lercara Friddi in the Palermo area. The restrictive anti-Covid measures in these two centers will remain in force until 11 November. The decision was taken by the President of the Musumeci Region on the proposal of the Aose regional department. The national trend that sees unvaccinated people in intensive care in the vast majority of cases is also confirmed in Sicily.



16.32 – USA: 23,000 no vax employees at home without pay in New York

Thousands of New Yorkers woke up on Monday morning with no pay. About 23,000 municipal employees who have not vaccinated themselves against Covid are now at home and without pay. The ultimatum had long been announced by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who had ordered the vaccination obligation to raise the immunity threshold. Hundreds of people, including municipal employees, firefighters and policemen, had demonstrated under the mayor’s residence on Friday to call for the order to be lifted. The attempt failed. The approach of the deadline has, however, produced a rush to vaccination: from 19 October to 31 the vaccinated went from 84 to 91 percent, while the number of no vax employees dropped from 46,300 to 22,800. Half of those who did not undergo immunization applied for exemption. Their practices are under review, but in the meantime, people will have to stay at home, with salary suspension.

3.13 pm – Hope: We believe in WHO and continue to participate

We believe in the WHO and in the work it has put in place, we want to continue investing with all the energy we have: the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza said this in the meeting of the Ecam (European Corporate Council on Africa and Middle East). The minister noted that the first major node of international collaboration in the health sector can only be WHO.



14.59 – Primario Sacco, right stop to risky no pass parades

It is right to prohibit no green pass events, without masks or respect for distances, because they are gatherings that increase the risk of contagion. Cos toAgi Maurizio Viecca, head of cardiology at the Sacco hospital, the first to understand at the beginning of the pandemic that it was not pneumonia but a thrombosis that killed Covid patients. Keep in mind that most of these people are not vaccinated. Their speeches are pathetic. Not the green pass to attack freedom but those who do not get vaccinated who put the freedom of others at risk.



2.19 pm – Trieste, largest cluster among the demonstrators: 93 cases



Trieste has the largest outbreak in the region: 93 people participating in no green pass events. An identikit obtained from the self-declarations of the people who have undergone a swab and who have declared, in fact, to have participated in demonstrations. Some cases, but these are minimal numbers, are of people who, out of obligation to work, have participated and had to follow the demonstrations. Thus the head of the Fvg health task force, Fabio Barbone, during a press conference with the leaders of the Region on the health situation in Fvg.

12.00 – Prefect of Trieste: Time to compress the freedom to demonstrate



The prefect of Trieste announced that it is now time to compress the freedom to demonstrate, in reference to the no green passes that blocked the port and the city for days, causing an increase in infections. Meanwhile, over 15,000 signatures were collected in a few hours for the Appello a Trieste petition in support of an image of the city not the capital of the no vax and no Green pass, as it was painted in the dark days due to repeated protests, but instead the Italian capital of science and that he trusts in science. The initiative was launched by university professor and lawyer Mitja Gialuz and by the lawyer and president of the CrTrieste Foundation Tiziana Benussi. The petition immediately collected numerous subscriptions via email and whatsapp up to over 15 thousand subscriptions.

11.50 am – Nurse Novara, hospital evaluates the complaint



The Novara hospital company could denounce Giusy Maria Pace, the head nurse promoter of the event with the No green pass dressed as deportees, parade in the streets of Novara last Saturday. In the meantime, the woman was suspended from her union, Fsi-Usae, Giuseppa Maria Pace (known as Giusy), who revoked all her posts. In the behavior of our employee, among other things also stigmatized by her reference union, we note a serious damage to the image of the Aou. We will evaluate in the coming days if and what measures to adopt, announces Gianfranco Zulian, general manager of the university hospital Major of the Charity of Novara.

9.40 am – Russia, still over 40 thousand cases

In Russia, 40,402 new cases of Covid have been recorded in the last 24 hours. Yesterday there were 40,993.



9.27 am – From today Israel reopened to vaccinated tourists



Israel has reopened national borders to tourists vaccinated or recovered from Covid, closed since March 2020. A reopening postponed numerous times due to the various pandemic waves that have affected the country. The decision is a breath of fresh air to restart the tourism sector which has been stopped for more than a year not only due to the closure of the borders but also due to internal restrictions. At the moment Israel seems to have stopped the fourth wave of the infection also thanks to the third vaccination: in the past 24 hours the new cases according to the data of the health ministry have been 472 out of 70,204 tests with a positive rate of 0.68%. Severe cases are falling sharply, adding up to 219. To date, Israelis vaccinated with the third dose are just under 4 million.

9.10 am – Vaccines, 82.91% of the population has completed the cycle



89,851,272 doses of vaccine against Covid administered so far in Italy, 90% of those delivered equal to 99,784,121. what is reported in the bulletin on the vaccination campaign by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, the Ministry of Health and the commissioner for the health emergency, updated at 6:14. The people who have completed the vaccination cycle are 44,779,642, 82.91% of the over 12 population. Then, people with at least one administration are 46,630,490, equal to 86.34% of the over 12 population. People with the third additional dose are 263,358, 30% of the population potentially subject to an additional dose.

8.50 am – Thailand reopens to vaccinated tourists



Thailand reopens to tourism from 63 countries with a low number of coronavirus infections. In addition to Germany, Austria and other EU countries, in addition to Switzerland, the list of countries approved by the Thai Foreign Ministry also includes the United States, Chile, United Arab Emirates and Bhutan. Travelers must be fully vaccinated and tested negative for Covid within 72 hours of departure.

8 am – Australia reopens borders after 600 days

Australia reopened its borders today after nearly 600 days of closure due to Covid, and at Sydney airport many friends and family have been able to embrace for the first time in 19 months. On March 20, 2020, the continent ordered one of the toughest border closures in the world to protect itself from the Covid pandemic. Tens of thousands of Australians living overseas have been unable to return home for over a year and a half with very few exceptions, conditioned by an expensive 14-day hotel quarantine. The country’s two largest cities, Sydney and Melbourne, have agreed to ease those measures and allow fully vaccinated Australians to travel without quarantine. Qantas CEO Alan Joyce welcomed the resumption of flights after the Australian airline was forced to leave much of its fleet on the ground for a long time. wonderful to see Australians reunite with their loved ones after such a long period of separation, she said. a great day for Australia, commented Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his part, posting a message on Facebook: The country – he wrote – is now ready to take off !. At dawn today, the first passengers disembarked at Sydney Airport exploded their joy, with poignant scenes of hugs, tears and emotion







7.55 am – A contagion among visitors, Disneyland Shanghai closes



Disneyland Shanghai has been closed again indefinitely, after the detection of a single case of Covid among its visitors. The decision is part of the zero contagion strategy of the Chinese authorities, further strengthened in view of the February Winter Olympics. The Asian giant is looking with apprehension at the reappearance of Covid cases at the end of October in the north of the country and in the capital, Beijing. In the last 24 hours, according to the official bulletin, 92 infections have been recorded, the highest figure since mid-September.

7.30 – Five million victims worldwide in less than two years



The number of victims worldwide due to the Covid pandemic has reached 5 million today. Official deaths counted by Johns Hopkins University are 4,999,970. Of these, 132,100 in Italy.