Coronavirus, the lockdown for No Vax breaks the fourth wave in Austria and Germany

Germany and Austria seem to have broken the fourth wave of coronavirus, which had overwhelmed the two countries in the autumn, mainly due to the effect of the delta variant.

The most recent data must be interpreted with due caution, because during Christmas days many local administrations do not transmit them in time and in Austria the number of tampons has dropped significantly.

But in Germany, the new infected fell to 10,100, a fifth compared to the beginning of December, when they traveled at the rate of 50,000 a day.

While in Austria the positives recorded at Christmas are 1,717 – a month and a half ago they touched 15 thousand. The downward trend has been observed in both countries for weeks.

Coronavirus, Germany limits New Year’s invitations and empties stadiums by Tonia Mastrobuoni December 21, 2021





And the descent began when the new anti-Covid provisions came into force, essentially with the arrival of the “lockdown for the unvaccinated” announced by Berlin and Vienna in late November.

To avoid a return to closed restaurants and gyms, to shops with shutters down in the middle of the Christmas period, but also to raise a share of vaccinated people who in Germany still languish at around 70% and in Austria just over 71%, both governments decided in November to exclude non-immunized people from public life. Who can only go to the supermarket or pharmacy and see each other little in private.

Austria, the lockdown for everyone is back and the vaccine is triggered by law from February by our correspondent Paolo Berizzi November 19, 2021





Thanks to the so-called 2G rule (vaccinated or cured), the No Vax live the life that everyone led a year ago, when vaccines did not yet exist and the pandemic forced everyone to barricade themselves at home.

For about a month now, as soon as they walk through the door of a restaurant or a department store or a gym or a café, Germans and Austrians have had to show the vaccine or the certificate of recovery.

Tertium non datur: tampons are not allowed. For Vienna, the “lockdown for the unvaccinated” was also a way to avert the premature end of the ski season.

Covid, Omicron wave: more than 7 thousand flights canceled over the Christmas weekend December 26, 2021





It is too early to sing victory because it is not certain that a “massive fifth wave” will be averted, as the German Health Minister has also warned. Karl Lauterbach (Spd) which could be caused by the rapid spread of the omicron variant. For now, only 20 percent of newly infected in Germany is attributable to the latest Covid mutation. But the trend is on the rise.

According to the Koch Institute “the data collected so far on symptoms suggest a minor course, in the case of people who have been fully vaccinated or who have had a booster”.

And the good news for Berlin, confirmed just yesterday by the minister-epidemiologist, is that a high percentage of Germans have already rushed to do the “booster”. The executive’s goal of 30 million tri-vaccinated people by the end of the year, or more than a third of the population, has been met.

Austria is stuck at 3.5 million third doses. But Vienna starts another unprecedented experiment in February, when the vaccination obligation comes into force. Those who hold out in the next two years will have to prepare to shell out 4,800 euros for refusing to immunize themselves. And he will continue to leave very little of the house.