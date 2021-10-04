News

Coronavirus, the message from Emma Watson

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Emma Watson recalls on her social networks the importance of staying at home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus

Emma Watson shared a post on his Instagram profile about the health emergency from Coronavirus. The actress, who became famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, pointed out the reasons why she is important to stay at home during this epidemic.

My grandmother is over 70, so she is particularly vulnerable. -wrote Watson- My mother has type 1 diabetes and my best friend is in care. I am home for them. Who are you staying home for? I send you my love“.

In the message dedicated to all her fans, Emma Watson recalled some useful tips also shared by Michelle Obama to help each other during the isolation from Coronavirus.

Loading...
Advertisements
Among these tips is to offer yourself as an online babysitter for all those children who cannot go to school, entertaining them with a story or helping them with their homework. Another very interesting suggestion would be to make donations to organizations that distribute meals to those most in need.

Finally, Emma Watson’s post reiterates that it is completely understandable to be afraid or feel particularly emotional and disoriented.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.4K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
993
News

Shiba Inu and all Dogecoin-inspired cryptocurrencies
906
News

Ariana Grande announced the deluxe version of “Positions” with five more songs
835
News

Amanda Seyfried mom tormented by a dark secret in the movie trailer
796
News

Alexandra Daddario – Mauxa.com
777
News

how many movies are there about Cinderella?
775
News

The Terminal, a film inspired by a true story with Tom Hanks
766
News

Bitcoin, watch out for the new $ 58,000 phishing email
763
News

Bloodshot, the futuristic action movie starring Vin Diesel has arrived on Netflix
752
News

with Cruella beat the Netflix competition
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top