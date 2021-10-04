Coronavirus, the message from Emma Watson

Emma Watson recalls on her social networks the importance of staying at home to stop the spread of the Coronavirus

Emma Watson shared a post on his Instagram profile about the health emergency from Coronavirus. The actress, who became famous for her role as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter saga, pointed out the reasons why she is important to stay at home during this epidemic.

“My grandmother is over 70, so she is particularly vulnerable. -wrote Watson- My mother has type 1 diabetes and my best friend is in care. I am home for them. Who are you staying home for? I send you my love“.

In the message dedicated to all her fans, Emma Watson recalled some useful tips also shared by Michelle Obama to help each other during the isolation from Coronavirus.

Among these tips is to offer yourself as an online babysitter for all those children who cannot go to school, entertaining them with a story or helping them with their homework. Another very interesting suggestion would be to make donations to organizations that distribute meals to those most in need.

Finally, Emma Watson’s post reiterates that it is completely understandable to be afraid or feel particularly emotional and disoriented.