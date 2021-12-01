Coronavirus: the new rules for sport, from gyms to skiing

To go to the ski slopes I use the local public transport bus. Are there any obligations?

Yes, from 6 December it is necessary to have at least the basic green pass, also obtained with a buffer with negative results.

Do I need a pass to get on a cable car in the mountains?

Yes, the color varies from the area you are in. If you are in the white or yellow zone, you can only go up the cable car if you have at least the basic green pass. If the area is orange you must have the super green pass in your pocket. In the red zone the ski lifts are closed and are inaccessible even for those with a strengthened pass.

What are the rules for a ski stay in a hotel in the mountains?

To enter the hotel, even in the white area, you need the basic green pass. So you must have carried out the vaccine, be cured of Covid or have the negative result of a molecular swab (valid for 72 hours) or antigenic (valid for 48 hours). Inside, with the basic green pass, you can go to the restaurant, gym, swimming pool, changing rooms and wellness centers.

What if I want to go to the restaurant in the hut on vacation?

In the restaurants in the white and yellow areas, holders of a reinforced green pass can access the indoor catering spaces. In the yellow zone, those with a reinforced pass will not be obliged to sit at the table in four people indoors. In the orange area, access to the indoor areas of the restaurant is allowed only to those with the super green pass.

Is it necessary to wear a mask outdoors?

Generally speaking outdoors is not necessary, but some municipalities and regions have introduced specific restrictions also outdoors. Indoors, however, it remains mandatory for everyone. It is therefore necessary to inquire about the provisions applied in the municipality where you reside or where you go for the holiday.