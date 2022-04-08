Coronavirus, the Xe variant is more contagious than Omicron 2: the new symptoms and the effectiveness of vaccines

The new Xe variant of the coronavirus discovered in the UK is starting to cause concern. For the World Health Organization, according to initial estimates, this mutation could be 10% more contagious than Omicron 2 and thus the rise in Covid cases in Europe would be justified.

Coronavirus, variant Xe

The variant Xe is currently identified as a recombination of the two main subtypes of Omicron, BA.1-BA.2. It would have the status of a subtype of Omicron, alongside BA.1-BA.2, from which it formed, and BA.3, which circulates much less than the first two.

Variant Xe, the symptoms

In addition to fever, continual cough, and loss of smell and taste, the National Health Service also includes shortness of breath, feeling tired or exhausted and the sensation of aching body, headache, sore throat, stuffy or runny nose, loss of appetite , diarrhea and generally feeling ill or ill. On the website, it is specified that the symptoms can be very similar to those of the flu and colds.

Variant Xe, vaccine efficacy

Although Xe is 10% more contagious than Omicron, UK health authorities remain cautious and there is currently insufficient evidence to draw conclusions about the vaccine’s transmissibility, severity or efficacy against the new variant.

Variant Xe, Bassetti: “It will spread faster”

For Matteo Bassetti, director of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, the variant Xe “no longer seems aggressive, more deadly and more pathogenetic. The complete vaccination cycle (with booster) works in preventing severe forms. contagious (+ 10%). So it will spread faster and faster and could take over the others. We will have to get used to it: as long as there is a virus there is variant “.

