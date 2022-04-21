Coronavirus, this is how Omicron breaks natural immunity and vaccine

Listen to the audio version of the article

Twice Covid after only 20 days of each other and despite vaccine and booster: it happened to a young woman in Spain, a health worker who was infected first by the Delta variant, then by Omicron within few weeks. Reported at the congress of the European Society of Infectious Diseases and Clinical Microbiology, it is the closest case of double infection ever documented.

The two different moments

Based on the elements disclosed by the curators of the Eccmid congress – in Lisbon from 23 to 26 April – during which the case is presented, the woman contracted Covid twice in three weeks. The first time she tested positive on December 20, 2021, in a PCR test (the classic molecular swab) during the screening of personnel in the workplace. She had received the booster 12 days earlier and did not develop any symptoms. She isolated herself for 10 days before returning to work. And on January 10, 2022, just 20 days after testing positive for the first time, she developed a cough, fever, general malaise. You ran another PCR test. This was also positive.

The discovery thanks to sequencing

However, sequencing of the entire viral genome revealed that the patient was infected with two different strains of SARS-CoV-2. The first infection, in December, was with the Delta variant. The second, in January, with the Omicron variant which had been classified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization just over a month earlier, on November 26, 2021.

The potential of the Omicron variant

Omicron has quickly become the dominant variant worldwide, is much more contagious than Delta and can evade immunity from previous infections and vaccination, explain the experts who dealt with the case of ultra-rapid reinfection. A case that, underlines one of the authors of the study, Gemma Recio, of the Institut Català de Salut of Tarragona in Spain, “highlights the potential of the Omicron variant to circumvent the previous immunity acquired from a natural infection with other variants or from vaccines “. People who have had Covid “cannot assume they are protected from reinfection, even if they have been fully vaccinated. However, both previous infection with other variants and vaccination appear to partially protect against serious illness and hospitalization with Omicron.

Genomic surveillance is crucial

For Recio, the close double contagion also shows «the need to carry out genomic surveillance of viruses in infections affecting fully vaccinated people and in cases of reinfection in cured people. This monitoring will help detect variants with the ability to partially evade the immune response. ‘