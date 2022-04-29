Coronavirus, today 58,161 cases (-19.6% weekly) and 133 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION

There are 58,861 new infections from Covid recorded in the last 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health. Yesterday there were 69,204. On the same day a week ago there were 73,212, so the 7-day drop is -19.6%.

The victims are 133, a slight increase compared to the 131 recorded yesterday, while a week ago they were 202 (-34.2% in 7 days).

There are 381,239 molecular and antigenic buffers. Last Friday there were 437,193. The positivity rate is now 15.44% against 16.75% 7 days ago (-7.8%). In the last 7 days (April 23-29) the average positivity rate was 16%, up 1.4% compared to the previous week (April 16-22).

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing

There are 38 daily admissions to intensive care in Italy in the last 24 hours, while on the same day a week ago there were 46 (-17.4%). In the last 7 days (April 23-29) 244 people entered the ICU, a decrease of -12.5% ​​compared to the previous week (April 16-22).

There are 371 patients admitted to intensive care, 11 fewer than yesterday in the balance between entries and exits. The hospitalized in the ordinary wards are still back below 10 thousand: they are 9,942, or 134 less than yesterday.