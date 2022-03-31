Coronavirus, today 77,621 new cases (+ 1.8% weekly) and 170 deaths

Listen to the audio version of the article

THE DATA OF THE CONTAGION Loading …

There are 77,621 positive tests for coronavirus recorded in Italy in the last 24 hours. On the same day a week ago there were 76,260 (+ 1.8%). It is the second plus day in the weekly comparison, after a few days of decline.

Looking at the data for the week, we are in a stationary situation: in the last 7 days (March 24-30) there were 498,127 cases, up 0.5% compared to the previous week (March 17-23).

The victims are 170 in one day, while a week ago there were 153 (+ 11.1% in 7 days). There have been 970 deaths in the past 7 days, up 3.2% from the previous week. It is a consequence of the increase in infections recorded a few weeks ago.

Today 524,899 swabs, including molecular and antigenic, have been registered. Last Wednesday there were 513,744. The positivity rate is now 14.79% against 14.84% 7 days ago (-0.4%). In the last 7 days, the average positivity rate was 15%, down 2.6% from the previous week.

GROWTH OF NEW CASES ON A WEEKLY BASIS The dots are: daily cases of the day / daily cases of the same day of the previous week. The curve represents the 7-day moving average. If the data is greater than 1 it means that the infections are growing Loading …

There are 50 new hospitalizations in intensive care registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, while on the same day a week ago there were 55 (-9.1%). In the last 7 days (March 24-30) 310 people entered the ICU, -1.9% compared to the previous week (March 17-23).