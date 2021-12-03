Coronavirus today. 84.6% of the Italian population over 12 vaccinated
Omicron spreads all over the world, from the United States to South Korea
-
In France 9 Omicron cases, Castex convenes a summit for Monday
Cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus ascertained in France rise to nine. This was announced by the Ministry of Health of Paris, specifying that “ 9 cases were detected in France in the following territories: Reunion, Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur, Ile-de-France, Pays de la Loire and the Grand Est region ”. Meanwhile, French Prime Minister Jean Castex announced that a new Health Defense Council will be held on Monday to “see if further measures are necessary” in the face of the fifth wave of coronavirus, which yesterday he described as “worrying”. “The fifth wave of the pandemic is particularly strong” and “the situation is worrying”, noted Jean Castex, citing a “60 percent increase in cases observed in one week”.
-
Sri Lanka records first Omicron case, citizen returned from South Africa
Sri Lanka has recorded its first case of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. This was confirmed by the Ministry of Health explaining that the new variant of Covid-19 has been identified in a Sri Lankan citizen who has recently returned from South Africa. ” We were able to identify an Omicron patient following gene sequencing laboratory tests
-
Zaia, ‘no vax swabs stop, but vaccination obligation is impracticable’
The vaccination obligation “does not lead us anywhere” because “someone should explain to me how it would be implemented: do we do Tso to those who refuse?”. This was stated, in an interview with ‘la Stampa’, by the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia. No free tampons at No Vax? “For us, the service to the citizen is inviolable and there are no differences in vaccination choices, but the problem is that there are priorities and in this phase with a high circulation of the virus we have almost come to the collapse of tampons for diagnostic use”, Zaia points out. “We are the ones who do the most tampons in Italy – he explains – about 140 thousand a day. But when you have, as today, 3 thousand infected, you have to make choices “and” not to mention the fact that we also need tampons for schools “. “In short, there is a priority scale that must be respected”, he concludes.