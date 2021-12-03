Coronavirus today. 84.6% of the Italian population over 12 vaccinated

8:24

Zaia, ‘no vax swabs stop, but vaccination obligation is impracticable’

The vaccination obligation “does not lead us anywhere” because “someone should explain to me how it would be implemented: do we do Tso to those who refuse?”. This was stated, in an interview with ‘la Stampa’, by the president of the Veneto Region Luca Zaia. No free tampons at No Vax? “For us, the service to the citizen is inviolable and there are no differences in vaccination choices, but the problem is that there are priorities and in this phase with a high circulation of the virus we have almost come to the collapse of tampons for diagnostic use”, Zaia points out. “We are the ones who do the most tampons in Italy – he explains – about 140 thousand a day. But when you have, as today, 3 thousand infected, you have to make choices “and” not to mention the fact that we also need tampons for schools “. “In short, there is a priority scale that must be respected”, he concludes.