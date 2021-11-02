Coronavirus today. Australia recognizes Sinopharm (Chinese) and Covaxin (Indian) vaccines
In addition to Covishield from India and Sinovac from China, the Therapeutic Goods Authority (TGA) in Australia has recognized the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine and the Indian Covaxin vaccine.
-
Trento: Cisl, only 80 doses per doctor for the start of the flu campaign
“200,000 doses of flu vaccine have been promised for general practitioners. The reality is quite different. We have been informed that the doses to be withdrawn are rationalized, 80 per doctor who on average has at least 400 vaccinable patients. A quantity that is not enough even for a day of surgery “. Thus Nicola Paoli, secretary Cisl Medici del Trentino, regarding the flu campaign that begins on November 2.
“Not receiving official explanations from the general direction of the provincial health company, but different according to the various districts, we are evaluating with our doctors to divert patients to public hubs set up by the health company – he adds Paoli -. We do not yet know when we will be able to receive the other tranches of vaccines: we cannot force patients to move around empty or to clog doctors’ telephone lines. forcing patients repeatedly to move around empty to reach the clinics or to stress our professionals with continuous phone calls “.
-
Migrants: 119 Afghans land on the Syracusan coast
Disembarkation of 119 migrants last night on the coasts of Portopalo di Capo Passero, in Syracuse. The migrants, of Afghan nationality, were intercepted by the carabinieri and the police. They were aboard a sailboat of about 20 meters. There were 84 men, 19 women and 17 minors.
Once the identification procedures have been completed, in the meantime the health personnel are carrying out the anti test COVID-19 before being taken to a quarantine ship which is moored in the port of Augusta. According to investigators, the boat has sailed in recent days from a port in Greece or Turkey. Perhaps the smugglers waited to make the dangerous crossing that hurricane Apollo would leave the Sicilian coast.
-
Illy: Protests and contagions risk ruining Trieste relaunch
“It is true, we have a higher percentage than elsewhere of those without vaccines and without green certificates. But the majority did, it is just a noisy minority ”. The entrepreneur Riccardo underlines this in an interview with Corriere della Sera Illy, former mayor of Trieste for 8 years and then governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia.
With the protests and the boom in infections – he explains – “there is a risk of ruining what has been built in the last thirty years, the relaunch of the port, services and tourism. I think of those who would like to visit the city and decide not to come, or those who transport goods and prefer to go to nearby Koper ”.
And a possible return of the yellow zone “would be a blow. The result of those who demonstrated would lead to the reduction of one’s own freedom and that of others, a paradox ”. Illy reiterates what a petition affirmed, namely the hope that Trieste will become the symbol of the struggle against Covid : “Here we have one of the largest concentrations of scientists in Europe. It hurts to hear certain bestialities about the denial of the benefits of the vaccine on phantom side effects. We want to give back to Trieste the right role, capital of science, and also of common sense.