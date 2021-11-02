Coronavirus today. Australia recognizes Sinopharm (Chinese) and Covaxin (Indian) vaccines

7:57

Illy: Protests and contagions risk ruining Trieste relaunch





“It is true, we have a higher percentage than elsewhere of those without vaccines and without green certificates. But the majority did, it is just a noisy minority ”. The entrepreneur Riccardo underlines this in an interview with Corriere della Sera Illy, former mayor of Trieste for 8 years and then governor of Friuli Venezia Giulia.

With the protests and the boom in infections – he explains – “there is a risk of ruining what has been built in the last thirty years, the relaunch of the port, services and tourism. I think of those who would like to visit the city and decide not to come, or those who transport goods and prefer to go to nearby Koper ”.

And a possible return of the yellow zone “would be a blow. The result of those who demonstrated would lead to the reduction of one’s own freedom and that of others, a paradox ”. Illy reiterates what a petition affirmed, namely the hope that Trieste will become the symbol of the struggle against Covid : “Here we have one of the largest concentrations of scientists in Europe. It hurts to hear certain bestialities about the denial of the benefits of the vaccine on phantom side effects. We want to give back to Trieste the right role, capital of science, and also of common sense.