Coronavirus today: Austria anticipates the recall to 4 months after the last dose

14:42

Third dose after 5 months, reservations open in Tuscany

All people who fall into the categories for which the third dose is already recommended (including all those vaccinated with a single dose of Janssen vaccine) can book, in Tuscany, the administration of the reinforcement booster on the regional portal starting at 4 pm. today, provided that at least 5 months have passed since the completion of the primary vaccination course.

“According to the last ministerial circular of yesterday – the Tuscany region explains in a note – the administration of the booster dose will be possible well one month in advance compared to what has been foreseen so far”. In the circular signed by the Director General of Prevention of the Ministry of Health, Giovanni Rezza, it is stated that “taking into account the current condition of increased viral circulation and resumption of the epidemic curve and with a view to maximum precaution, starting from the following day to the publication in the Official Gazette of the relative determination by Aifa, the minimum interval foreseen for the administration of the “booster” dose (booster) with m-Rna vaccine, to the categories for which it is already recommended (including all subjects vaccinated with a single dose of Janssen vaccine) and in the dosages authorized for the same, is updated to five months (150 days) from the completion of the primary vaccination course, regardless of the vaccine previously used “.

The comment of the president of the Tuscany region, Eugenio Giani, is not long in coming: “This government provision – he writes – is crucial to better protect us and those around us. The trend of the epidemiological curve in recent days requires us the utmost caution and the greatest possible protection, even if the scenario we are experiencing today is undoubtedly not comparable to that of the same period a year ago. The Region and the entire health system responded promptly in following up on the new indications on the booster dose at 5 months, also through a timely reprogramming of the regional booking system and vaccination offer. Not only. We will reactivate the last minute mode already tonight, to allow anyone who qualifies to book the empty seats for the next day “